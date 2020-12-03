News
Sachin's emotional note on Achrekar Sir's birthday

Sachin's emotional note on Achrekar Sir's birthday

By Rediff Cricket
December 03, 2020 17:52 IST
Sachin Tendulkar

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter
 

Without his elder brother and mentor Ajit Tendulkar and his coach Ramakant Achrekar, would we have had a legend named Sachin Tendulkar?

On Thursday, December 3, Sachin remembered his Achrekar Sir by sharing a photograph in which the coach is guiding the child on how to hold a cricket bat.

Sachin Tendulkar

'Thinking of a person very close to my heart who helped countless young cricketers, including me, to realise their potential through the power of sport & character. Thank you for everything, Achrekar Sir,' Tendulkar tweeted.

Vinod Kambli, another of Achrekar Sir's shishyas, also tweeted his tribute to his guru who passed away on January 2, 2019.

Vinod Kambli

Rediff Cricket
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
