Sachin's emotional note on Achrekar Sir's birthday

December 03, 2020 17:52 IST

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter

Without his elder brother and mentor Ajit Tendulkar and his coach Ramakant Achrekar, would we have had a legend named Sachin Tendulkar?

On Thursday, December 3, Sachin remembered his Achrekar Sir by sharing a photograph in which the coach is guiding the child on how to hold a cricket bat.

'Thinking of a person very close to my heart who helped countless young cricketers, including me, to realise their potential through the power of sport & character. Thank you for everything, Achrekar Sir,' Tendulkar tweeted.

Vinod Kambli, another of Achrekar Sir's shishyas, also tweeted his tribute to his guru who passed away on January 2, 2019.