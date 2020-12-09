News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Sachin is saying 'Hum toh Udd Gaye'

Why Sachin is saying 'Hum toh Udd Gaye'

By Rediff Cricket
December 09, 2020 08:19 IST
Sachin Tendulkar

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

After he played golf with Brian Lara last month, Sachin Tendulkar took off for a family vacation, presumably in Goa (or is the Maldives?).

The cricket legend is using the holiday to try out stuff he didn't attempt when he was younger.

Sachin, who turns 50 in April 2023, went parasailing.

Posting an Instavideo accompanied by Ritviz's song Udd Gaye, he captioned the video as Hum toh Udd Gaye!'

 

 

 

There was also a pic of Sachin and son Arjun. Dad and sonny donned stylish sunglasses and captioned the pic, 'Vacation Vibes'.

Rediff Cricket
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

