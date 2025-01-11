Jadeja sparks retirement speculation

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja, who retired from T20Is last year, has been a vital cog in India's Test and ODI teams. Photograph: BCCI

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has fueled retirement speculation after posting a cryptic image of his Test jersey on his Instagram story.

he post went viral within hours, fuelling rumours that the veteran cricketer might be contemplating retirement from Test cricket.

While some fans playfully commented ‘Happy Retirement Jaddu,’ others expressed concern about the veteran player's future.

Jadeja, who retired from T20Is last year, has been a vital cog in India's Test and ODI teams. However, his recent struggles in Australia, where he managed only four wickets and 135 runs in three Tests, have raised eyebrows.

Reports suggest that the BCCI selection committee is evaluating Jadeja's place in the team, potentially considering moving on as they look to rebuild.

Jadeja's inclusion or exclusion from the upcoming squads will provide crucial insights into his future in Test cricket.