HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Jadeja sparks retirement speculation

Jadeja sparks retirement speculation

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 11, 2025 10:46 IST

x

Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja, who retired from T20Is last year, has been a vital cog in India's Test and ODI teams. Photograph: BCCI

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has fueled retirement speculation after posting a cryptic image of his Test jersey on his Instagram story.

he post went viral within hours, fuelling rumours that the veteran cricketer might be contemplating retirement from Test cricket.

 

Ravindra Jadeja

While some fans playfully commented ‘Happy Retirement Jaddu,’ others expressed concern about the veteran player's future.

Jadeja, who retired from T20Is last year, has been a vital cog in India's Test and ODI teams. However, his recent struggles in Australia, where he managed only four wickets and 135 runs in three Tests, have raised eyebrows.  

Reports suggest that the BCCI selection committee is evaluating Jadeja's place in the team, potentially considering moving on as they look to rebuild.

Jadeja's inclusion or exclusion from the upcoming squads will provide crucial insights into his future in Test cricket.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Greatest Spinner Of This Era'
'Greatest Spinner Of This Era'
Ashwin, All The Numbers...
Ashwin, All The Numbers...
'Ashwin Was Absolutely Fearless'
'Ashwin Was Absolutely Fearless'
SKY Worships At Shirdi Ahead Of Series
SKY Worships At Shirdi Ahead Of Series
'Pant Will Score 100 Every Game If...'
'Pant Will Score 100 Every Game If...'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid!

webstory image 2

5 Special Recipes For Lohri, Sankranti And Pongal

webstory image 3

5 Amazing Benefits Of Raw Turmeric

VIDEOS

Maha Kumbh: Aghoris celebrate 'Masaan Holi'4:30

Maha Kumbh: Aghoris celebrate 'Masaan Holi'

AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi 'accidentally' shoots himself dead1:51

AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi 'accidentally' shoots himself dead

Laser show organised in Prayagraj ahead of Maha Kumbh Mela1:37

Laser show organised in Prayagraj ahead of Maha Kumbh Mela

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD