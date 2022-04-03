Why Rashid Khan is enjoying his time in IPL 2022...

'If you miss your length, it is easy for the batters. So focusing on the length is important.'

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan successfully appeals for the wicket of Delhi Capitals batter Shardul Thakur during the Indian Premier League match, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan expressed happiness after his side defeated Delhi Capitals on Saturday, saying he is enjoying his time in Indian Premier League 2022.

Shubman Gill's 84-run knock and Lockie Ferguson's four-wicket haul guided the Titans to a 14-run victory at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune.

"Definitely! Enjoying my time here. Two games, two wins. So far, so good. I am trying to contribute as much as possible. A bit of dew is fine. There wasn't much dew here. Good conditions.

“The pitch wasn't as supportive, but the length was the key. If you miss your length, it is easy for the batters. So focusing on the length is important," said Rashid, who finished with figures of 1 for 30, at the post-match presentation.

"First over I tried different grips to see which one is the right one on this wicket. A couple of good hits and five wides hurt me. So that is something I will take from this game and try to not repeat in the next. Overall, it was a good contribution," he added.

Chasing a 172-run target Delhi Capitals did not have the ideal start as Titans skipper Hardik Pandya dismissed Tim Seifert with the first ball of his bowling spell.

In the fourth over Lockie Ferguson was introduced into the attack and the Kiwi pacer struck twice, dismissing Prithvi Shaw for 10 and Mandeep Singh for 18 to leave Delhi tottering at 34 for 3.

Delhi needed a partnership and captain Rishabh Pant along with Lalit Yadav got one, taking the team's total beyond the 50-run mark in the seventh over.

The Pant-Yadav pair put on a 50-run stand off just 34 balls. Their 61-run partnership was broken when Yadav was run-out for 25, leaving Delhi in a spot at 95 for 4.

Rovman Powell joined his captain, who batted aggressively to take Delhi's total beyond the triple-figure mark.

Ferguson then got his third wicket of the match. It was the prized scalp of Pant, who had scored 43 off 29 balls.

In the same over Ferguson got his fourth wicket, dismissing all-rounder Axar Patel for 8 caught behind by ‘keeper Matthew Wade, leaving Delhi in trouble at 126 for 6.

In the next over, Rashid dismissed Shardul Thakur leg before wicket for 2

Then Mohammed Shami came back into the attack in the 18th over and struck with the first two balls, dismissing Rovman Powell leg before wicket and Khaleel Ahmed for a golden duck, caught by Wade to reduce Delhi to 143 for 9.

Delhi finished with 157 for 9, short Hardik-led Titans registered their second win in two matches.