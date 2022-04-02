News
IPL 2022: PHOTOS, Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals

IPL 2022: PHOTOS, Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals

Source: PTI
April 02, 2022 21:43 IST
Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates his fifty. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Young opener Shubman Gill struck an imperious 84 off just 46 balls to power Gujarat Titans to 171 for six in their Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals, in Pune, on Saturday.

 

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya revived the Titans innings. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Gill, who struck six boundaries and four sixes during his stunning innings, and captain Hardik Pandya (31) revived the Titans innings with a 65-run partnership for the third wicket as they lost Matthew Wade (1) and Vijay Shankar (13) cheaply after being asked to bat.

Wade was out in the third ball of the innings off Mustafizur Rahman (3/23) while Kuldeep Yadav (1/32) bamboozled Shankar, who went for a slog sweep only to see his stumps cart-wheeling.

Gill was in imperious form during his knock as he made amends of his cheap dismissal -- zero runs -- in the previous match.

He hoisted Axar Patel for a six early on and then smashed the same bowler for another maximum in the 16th over.

Kuldeep Yadav

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with team mates. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

His best shot was the straight six off Kuldeep in the 15th over. He was finally out in the 18th over off Khaleel Ahmed (2/34) with Axar Patel taking an easy catch at deep mid-wicket.

Gill and Hardik denied the DC bowlers any success for 7.5 overs, while adding 65 runs during that crucial period after the Titans were 44 for two in the seventh over.

Hardik took time to settle down but just when he getting into his grooves, he got out, hitting straight to Powell at long-on off the bowling of Ahmed. The Titans captain struck four boundaries during his 27-ball knock.

David Miller and Rahul Tewatia contributed unbeaten 20 and 14 respectively. 

Source: PTI
IPL 2022

IPL 2022

