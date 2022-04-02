IPL 2022: PHOTOS, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

IMAGES from the IPL 2022 game between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, in Navi Mumbai, on Saturday

IMAGE: Jos Buttler celebrates his century. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Jos Buttler smashed the first century of IPL 2022 to power Rajasthan Royals to 193 for eight against five-time champions Mumbai Indians, in Navi Mumbai, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler with Shimron Hetmyer. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Opening the innings after being sent into bat, Buttler hit a whirlwind 100 off 68 balls, only his second ton in the history of the IPL. He struck 11 boundaries and five sixes during his knock.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates Shimron Hetmyer’s wicket. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Besides Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer (35 off 14) looked in destructive form while skipper Sanju Samson (30 off 21) too got a start. Jasprit Bumrah (3/17) was the pick of the bowlers for MI.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 193 for 8 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 100, Shimron Hetmyer 35, Sanju Samson 30; Jasprit Bumrah 3/17) vs MI.