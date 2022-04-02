Suhana Khan Cheers KKR

IMAGE: Suhana Khan, right, and a friend react at the fall of a KKR wicket at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Friday night. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Their father is in Spain shooting Pathan with Deepika Padukone, but Aryan and Suhana Khan were at the Wankhede stadium to watch their team Kolkata Knight Riders gallop to victory.

Suhana -- who had brought her friends, including movie star Ananya Panday, to the game -- was a tad nervous after KKR lost Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana in the same Rahul Chahar over.

Once Andre Russell took charge, the smiles never left Suhana and her friends' faces.

After watching Russell's rain of sixes in Spain, SRK had this to say: 'Welcome back my friend @Russell12A so long since saw the ball fly so high!!! It takes a life of its own when U hit it Man! And @y_umesh wow! To @ShreyasIyer15 & team well done. Have a happy nite boys.'