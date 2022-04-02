News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Suhana Khan Cheers KKR

Suhana Khan Cheers KKR

By Rediff Cricket
April 02, 2022 09:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Suhana Khan, right, and a friend react at the fall of a KKR wicket at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Friday night. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Their father is in Spain shooting Pathan with Deepika Padukone, but Aryan and Suhana Khan were at the Wankhede stadium to watch their team Kolkata Knight Riders gallop to victory.

Suhana -- who had brought her friends, including movie star Ananya Panday, to the game -- was a tad nervous after KKR lost Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana in the same Rahul Chahar over.

Suhana Khan and a friend

Once Andre Russell took charge, the smiles never left Suhana and her friends' faces.

After watching Russell's rain of sixes in Spain, SRK had this to say: 'Welcome back my friend @Russell12A so long since saw the ball fly so high!!! It takes a life of its own when U hit it Man! And @y_umesh wow! To @ShreyasIyer15 & team well done. Have a happy nite boys.'

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Turning Point: Dre Russell's Batting
Turning Point: Dre Russell's Batting
Top Performer: Russell Power
Top Performer: Russell Power
A Bird? A Plane? No, It's Bravo!
A Bird? A Plane? No, It's Bravo!
Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after unrest
Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after unrest
Turning Point: Dre Russell's Batting
Turning Point: Dre Russell's Batting
Teenage sensation Alcaraz to face Ruud in Miami final
Teenage sensation Alcaraz to face Ruud in Miami final
Top Performer: Russell Power
Top Performer: Russell Power

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

IPL PIX: Russell, Umesh shine as KKR drub PBKS

IPL PIX: Russell, Umesh shine as KKR drub PBKS

How Russell paced his onslaught against Punjab Kings

How Russell paced his onslaught against Punjab Kings

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances