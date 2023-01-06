News
Why Rahul May Miss New Zealand Series

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 06, 2023
IMAGE: K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty. Photograph: KL Rahul/Instagram

It could be a dream start to 2023 for love birds Athiya Shetty and K L Rahul.

While Athiya and Rahul have maintained a stoic silence, it is believed they could get married later this month at the actress's parents Mana and Suniel Shetty's bungalow in Khandala.

'There's been a lot of talk about their relationship and their pending nuptials, but while we are yet to get a confirmation on the dates, we can safely say, the wedding will happen sometime post January 20,' said a report in the Economic Times

'Trusted sources have revealed to us that the wedding wows will be exchanged at Suniel Shetty's lavish bungalow in Khandala. Those who've seen glimpses of the property in past media and social media coverage can vouch for the fact that Suniel Shetty's abode amidst the hills is no less than a resort. It's the perfect venue for a million dollar marriage like K L Rahul's and Athiya's,' the financial newspaper reported.

If the wedding takes place between January 20 and 22, Rahul, who is fighting for his place in the team, will miss the home series against New Zealand.

India host New Zealand for three ODIs and three T20Is from January 18 to February 1.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
