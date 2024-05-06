News
Rediff.com  » Business » 2 months interim bail for Jet Air founder Naresh Goyal

2 months interim bail for Jet Air founder Naresh Goyal

Source: PTI
May 06, 2024 18:58 IST
The Bombay high court on Monday granted interim bail for two months on medical grounds to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

A single bench of Justice N J Jamadar said Goyal shall pay a surety of Rs 1 lakh and not leave Mumbai without prior permission from the trial court.

"The applicant (Goyal) shall be released on interim bail for a period of two months. He shall abide by all conditions imposed," the bench said.

 

The high court also directed Goyal to surrender his passport.

Goyal (75) had sought the interim bail on medical and humanitarian grounds as both he and his wife Anita Goyal are suffering from cancer.

A special court in February refused bail to Goyal but permitted him to be admitted in a private hospital of his choice and seek medical treatment.

Goyal then moved the HC, seeking bail on merits and to be released on interim bail on medical grounds.

Goyal's counsel Harish Salve had urged the court to consider the case on humanitarian grounds.

However, ED's counsel Hiten Venegaonkar opposed the bail and said the agency did not have any problem if Goyal's hospitalisation was extended.

Venegaonkar had submitted that the court may extend Goyal's hospitalisation for a period of four weeks and then call for a fresh medical report to assess his situation.

But Salve said that apart from deteriorating physical health, Goyal's mental health was also not good.

Goyal was arrested by the ED in September 2023 on allegations that he had laundered money and siphoned off loans to the tune of Rs 538.62 crore given to Jet Airways by the Canara Bank.

His wife was arrested in November 2023 when the ED submitted its chargesheet in the case.

She was granted bail by the special court the same day considering her age and medical condition.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
