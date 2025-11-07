Why Pratika Rawal's medal sparked a mystery online

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IMAGE: Pratika Rawal was spotted with her medal during the meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: Pratika Rawal/Instagram

Her World Cup ended in heartbreak, but her story didn’t. India batter Pratika Rawal has now received her Women’s World Cup 2025 winner’s medal, thanks to a personal intervention by ICC president Jay Shah, who stepped in to right the wrong.

Pratika, who was part of India’s original World Cup squad, had to withdraw from the tournament after twisting her ankle during the final group-stage match against Bangladesh. She was subsequently replaced by Shafali Verma, whose all-round brilliance in the final against South Africa helped India seal a 52-run victory and claim their maiden World Cup title.

During the post-final celebrations at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Pratika was seen in a wheelchair but without a winner’s medal, as ICC rules restrict the medals to the 15 players named in the final squad.

 

However, fans later spotted her wearing the medal during the team’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, sparking widespread curiosity about how she had received it.

Pratika Rawal

Pratika’s father has now clarified the situation, revealing that Jay Shah personally intervened to ensure his daughter was honoured.

‘Jay Shah personally texted us and said that he had spoken to the ICC, and that we would receive the medal. Pratika received the medal before meeting Prime Minister Modi. Jay Shah took the initiative himself and personally informed Pratika,’ Pradeep Rawal told IndiaToday.in.

While neither the ICC nor the BCCI has issued an official statement, Shah’s gesture has been widely praised by fans and cricket experts alike.

