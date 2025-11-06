HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Skincare secret?' Modi's hilarious answer goes viral

November 06, 2025 10:58 IST

A light moment stole the spotlight when Harleen Deol asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his skincare routine, prompting a hearty laugh as he replied, 'I do not think about all that'

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the champions of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at his residence. Photographs: PMO/ANI Photo

Their remarkable World Cup-winning campaign was not the only topic covered when India's women cricketers sat down for a light-hearted conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence where tattoos and even skin care routine came up for discussion.

India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final to lift their first-ever global title in Navi Mumbai last week, following which the squad, along with head coach Amol Muzumdar and BCCI president Mithun Manhas, met the Prime Minister in New Delhi on Wednesday.

 

"I still remember when we met you in 2017. At that time, we did not come with a trophy. But it is a matter of great honour for us that this time, for something we have been working so hard for so many years, we have brought the trophy here," skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said in the video of the interaction shared by the PM on Thursday.

"Our aim is that we meet you again and again in the future and take photos with you and your team again and again."

In their second appearance in the Women's World Cup final in 2017, India had lost to England by a mere nine runs after which the squad had met the Prime Minister.

PM Modi replied, "You have done a great job. In India, cricket is not just a game. In a way, it has become the life of the people of India. If there is good happening in cricket, India feels good and even if there is a little bit of wrong happening in cricket, the whole of India feels bad."

The PM then went on to ask Player of the Tournament Deepti Sharma about her Hanuman tattoo that has gone viral on social media.

But the moment which had the entire room in splits was when top-order batter Harleen Deol asked Modi about his skin care routine.

"I do not think about all that," the PM responded with a hearty laugh.

