Muzumdar Reveals How Team 'Manifested' PM Modi Meet

IMAGE: From a dream in England to a proud moment with the PM Modi. Photograph: PMO/ANI Photo

Indian women’s cricket head coach Amol Muzumdar revealed a heartwarming story about how the team ‘manifested’ their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi months before their historic World Cup win.

Recalling their visit to England earlier this year, Muzumdar said that after only 20 members were allowed to meet King Charles, the squad vowed that the next group photo they took would be with the Prime Minister and with a World Cup trophy in hand.

"We were in England in June and we met King Charles there. There was a protocol of 20 people. The support staff couldn't come. There were many players and three skilled coaches. I told my support staff, I am extremely sorry, but the protocol is of 20 people," he said.

"They manifested a little. I said, 'we don't want this photograph. We want a photograph with PM Modi on November 4 or 5' and today is that day."

Modi recalled Suryakumar Yadav's catch in the 2024 T20 World Cup final while speaking with Amanjot Kaur, whose catch of South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt sealed the fate of the final.

"You know, the last time Surya had come here after a similar catch," he said.

PM Modi also appealed to the players to go to their respective schools and interact with kids.

"Once you go back your home, naturally there will be euphoria and excitement. But after a few days, go to the school you graduated from and spend a day talking to the kids. They will ask you a lot of questions," he said.

"I believe that the school and those kids will remember you for the rest of their lives. You could then select three schools whenever you get a chance in a year -- one day one school and that way you do three schools. It also motivates you in a way," he added.