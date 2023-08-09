News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Ponting Was Texting Pant

Why Ponting Was Texting Pant

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 09, 2023 14:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Ricky Ponting with Rishabh Pant during IPL 2022. Photograph: BCCI
 

Australia's batting great and Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting is in constant touch with Rishabh Pant for updates on his recovery from the car accident last December, reveals Nasser Hussain.

Punter and Nass were on the Sky Sports commentary team during the Ashes 2023 series, and Nass noticed that Punter was constantly texting Pant for updates on he was doing at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Ponting and Pant share a bond at the Delhi Capitals and Punter must be anxious that Rishabh returns to DC for IPL 2024 as skipper, having missed IPL 2023 because of serious injury.

'I was travelling with Ricky a lot during the Ashes, and he was texting Rishabh, and Rishabh was in the gym, and he was getting updates,' Nass told ICC Review.

Nass believes India's batting in Tests has been affected by Pant's absence.

'He is a massive miss at the moment,' the former England captain noted, 'and hopefully, he will come back.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
India's Probable Squad For World Cup
India's Probable Squad For World Cup
Is Samson The Missing Piece?
Is Samson The Missing Piece?
'You Can't Call Dhoni Bhaiya'
'You Can't Call Dhoni Bhaiya'
TT star Manika's missing baggage found!
TT star Manika's missing baggage found!
BJP's politics murdered Bharat Mata in Manipur: Rahul
BJP's politics murdered Bharat Mata in Manipur: Rahul
You are not India because...: Irani hits back at Rahul
You are not India because...: Irani hits back at Rahul
As We Told You! Ranveer Is The New Don!
As We Told You! Ranveer Is The New Don!

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

SEE: Who Tilak Varma Dedicated His 50 To

SEE: Who Tilak Varma Dedicated His 50 To

SEE: Jadeja Dances His Heart Out!

SEE: Jadeja Dances His Heart Out!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances