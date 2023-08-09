Why Ponting Was Texting Pant

IMAGE: Ricky Ponting with Rishabh Pant during IPL 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Australia's batting great and Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting is in constant touch with Rishabh Pant for updates on his recovery from the car accident last December, reveals Nasser Hussain.

Punter and Nass were on the Sky Sports commentary team during the Ashes 2023 series, and Nass noticed that Punter was constantly texting Pant for updates on he was doing at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Ponting and Pant share a bond at the Delhi Capitals and Punter must be anxious that Rishabh returns to DC for IPL 2024 as skipper, having missed IPL 2023 because of serious injury.

'I was travelling with Ricky a lot during the Ashes, and he was texting Rishabh, and Rishabh was in the gym, and he was getting updates,' Nass told ICC Review.

Nass believes India's batting in Tests has been affected by Pant's absence.

'He is a massive miss at the moment,' the former England captain noted, 'and hopefully, he will come back.'