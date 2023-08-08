'You Can't Call Dhoni Bhaiya'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ruturaj Gaikwad/Instagram

In an enchanting tale of two cricketers coming together, the journey of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Utkarsha Pawar shines brightly.

Not only cricket, the duo also has shared admiration for Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Utkarsha, known for her all-round prowess, opened up about the remarkable experience of encountering Dhoni on the Coffee, Cricket Aani Barach Kaahi YouTube channel.

'MS Dhoni's aura is truly distinct. Addressing him as 'bhaiya' or anything else doesn't feel fitting. When you meet him, 'sir' is the natural address.

'Despite that, his humility and down-to-earth nature are astonishing. He's got an incredible sense of humour and ensures a light-hearted atmosphere.

'Though I'd met him sporadically, it was only after the (IPL 2023) final (which her husband and Dhoni's team won) that I got a proper opportunity. He treats everyone like family, and I felt the same warmth.

'Whether it was Ruturaj or myself, spending two months on the road felt like being at home, thanks to him.'

A versatile all-rounder, Utkarsha bats right-handed and excels as a pacer.

She looks ahead to the cricket season of 2023-2024 with a clear aim, stating, 'My focus for 2023-2024 revolves around consistent performance and contributing to Maharashtra's victories.'