Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Loving this already': Harmanpreet on donning India Test jersey

'Loving this already': Harmanpreet on donning India Test jersey

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Last updated on: May 30, 2021 16:25 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Harmanpreet Kaur/Instagram

Ahead of the one-off Test against England in June, India batswoman Harmanpreet Kaur on Sunday shared a picture of herself sporting the Test jersey.

Harmanpreet shared the photo on one of her Instagram Stories and she wrote: 'Loving this already'.

She also shared a photo of the back of the jersey and as a result, now everyone knows that she would be sporting jersey number 7.

 

India women cricketers might be in quarantine ahead of the upcoming multi-format series against England, but everyone is sweating it out in the gym to ensure they are raring to go for the high-voltage series.

