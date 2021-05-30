'Loving this already': Harmanpreet on donning India Test jersey

Source:

Last updated on: May 30, 2021 16:25 IST

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Harmanpreet Kaur/Instagram

Ahead of the one-off Test against England in June, India batswoman Harmanpreet Kaur on Sunday shared a picture of herself sporting the Test jersey.

Harmanpreet shared the photo on one of her Instagram Stories and she wrote: 'Loving this already'.

She also shared a photo of the back of the jersey and as a result, now everyone knows that she would be sporting jersey number 7.

India women cricketers might be in quarantine ahead of the upcoming multi-format series against England, but everyone is sweating it out in the gym to ensure they are raring to go for the high-voltage series.