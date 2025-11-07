HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Why New Zealand left out Kane Williamson for West Indies ODIs

Why New Zealand left out Kane Williamson for West Indies ODIs

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
November 07, 2025 12:00 IST
November 07, 2025 12:00 IST

Kane Williamson

IMAGE: Kane Williamson has decided to skip the three-match ODI series to focus on the Test series against the West Indies next month. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Former captain Kane Williamson opted out of New Zealand's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies, starting on November 16.

Williamson, who announced his retirement from T20Is earlier this month, has decided to skip the ODI series to focus on the Test series against the West Indies next month.

New Zealand-led by all-rounder Mitchell Santner are boosted by the return of key pacer Matt Henry for the ODI series as they look to continue the momentum from their recent ODI series triumph against England.

New Zealand continue to miss their key players with injuries with the likes of Mohammad Abbas (ribs), Finn Allen (foot), Lockie Ferguson (hamstring), Adam Milne (ankle), Will O'Rourke (back), Glenn Phillips (groin) and Ben Sears (hamstring) sidelined due to injury.

Pacer Blair Tickner retains his place in the 14-player squad following his good perforamnces against England.

New Zealand coach Rob Walter has been impressed with Tickner's recent performances and thinks the 32-year-old

deserves to retain his place in the squad.

"We couldn't have asked for more from Ticks against England. He brought plenty of energy, and his pace and bounce proved to be a big test for some of the best batters in the world. It was pleasing to see him come in at short notice and perform at that level, and that's a testament to the hard work he's been putting in away from the group," Walter was quoted as saying by ICC.

"It's awesome to be able to keep rewarding guys who work hard and perform when they get the opportunity, and we know he'll be a big asset for us in another important series," he added.

 

Walter is expecting a tough battle against the West Indies in the ODI series.

"The West Indies are always dangerous and have a host of players who can change a game in any format. It's another important series for us as we continue to grow and improve in the format, so we're looking forward to what's to come," he added.

New Zealand ODI Squad: Mitchell Santner (Captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young.

