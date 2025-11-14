HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Why Kuldeep May Not Play 2nd Test...

Why Kuldeep May Not Play 2nd Test...

November 14, 2025 15:55 IST
November 14, 2025 15:55 IST

Kuldeep Yadav

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav requests leave from India squad for wedding. Photograph: BCCI
 

Kuldeep Yadav has asked the BCCI for time off later this month to finally go ahead with his wedding, a ceremony he was forced to postpone earlier this year after the IPL extended deep into the calendar.

As per a Times of India newspaper report, Kuldeep has requested leave for the last week of November.

India are scheduled to play the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati from November 22, followed by a three-match ODI series beginning November 30 in Ranchi.

The team management has not yet decided whether to grant the request. A final call will be taken after assessing how crucial Kuldeep's role will be through the remainder of the series.

'Kuldeep's wedding is planned for the last week of November. The team management will assess when they will need his services before granting the exact number of leaves,' a BCCI source told the Times of India.

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

