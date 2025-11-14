Gill Can't Win A Toss But ...

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and Temba Bavuma shake hands during the toss. Photograph: BCCI

Another Test, another lost toss.

Shubman Gill's coin curse followed him to the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday, drawing a playful dig from Ravi Shastri.

Shastri couldn't resist posing the obvious question to Gill -- why does the coin keep turning against him?

Gill delivered a mic-drop response, radiating confidence about India's path to the World Test Championship final.

Asked about losing yet another toss, Gill quipped, 'I think the only toss that I'm going to win is hopefully in the WTC finals.'

Temba Bavuma, for his part, oversaw a rare moment in Indian conditions: This was South Africa's first toss win in India in eight Tests since 2015. The last time they won the toss at the Eden Gardens was back in 2010.

Since taking over as Test captain, Gill has won just one toss in eight matches, the lone success coming against the West Indies in the second Test in Delhi.

On Friday, that streak didn't change. But Gill once again chose humour and composure over frustration.

In the current WTC standings, India sit third, with defending champions South Africa just behind in fourth. A 2-0 win for the hosts would lift them to second place, just behind table-toppers Australia.