HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Gill Can't Win A Toss But ...

Gill Can't Win A Toss But ...

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 14, 2025 11:06 IST

x

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and Temba Bavuma shake hands during the toss. Photograph: BCCI
 

Another Test, another lost toss.

Shubman Gill's coin curse followed him to the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday, drawing a playful dig from Ravi Shastri.

Shastri couldn't resist posing the obvious question to Gill -- why does the coin keep turning against him?

Gill delivered a mic-drop response, radiating confidence about India's path to the World Test Championship final.

Asked about losing yet another toss, Gill quipped, 'I think the only toss that I'm going to win is hopefully in the WTC finals.'

Temba Bavuma, for his part, oversaw a rare moment in Indian conditions: This was South Africa's first toss win in India in eight Tests since 2015. The last time they won the toss at the Eden Gardens was back in 2010.

Since taking over as Test captain, Gill has won just one toss in eight matches, the lone success coming against the West Indies in the second Test in Delhi.

On Friday, that streak didn't change. But Gill once again chose humour and composure over frustration.

In the current WTC standings, India sit third, with defending champions South Africa just behind in fourth. A 2-0 win for the hosts would lift them to second place, just behind table-toppers Australia.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Bumrah Vs Rabada: Battle Of Fire At Eden!
Bumrah Vs Rabada: Battle Of Fire At Eden!
'When I'm batting...' How Gill manages dual role
'When I'm batting...' How Gill manages dual role
Gaikwad shows selectors his class with ton vs SA A
Gaikwad shows selectors his class with ton vs SA A
How Pak Army Chief Salvaged Sri Lanka Series!
How Pak Army Chief Salvaged Sri Lanka Series!
Test series offers Gill, Bavuma stage to prove a point
Test series offers Gill, Bavuma stage to prove a point

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Fire Power: 8 Countries Owning The Most Guns

webstory image 2

Recipe: Sprouts, Peppers, Nuts Stir Fry

webstory image 3

10 World Leaders And Their Signatures

VIDEOS

Litti chokha, Rasgullas aroma spreads across RJD office in Mokama as counting begins in Bihar1:25

Litti chokha, Rasgullas aroma spreads across RJD office...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces increased tribal inclusion in government schemes1:24

UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces increased tribal...

Vote counting begins for Nagrota by-election at Jammu centre after seat fell vacant1:28

Vote counting begins for Nagrota by-election at Jammu...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO