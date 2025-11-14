Why Isn't Rabada Playing in Kolkata Test?

IMAGE Kagiso Rabada sidelined for the first Test. Photograph: Cricket South Africa/Instagram

South Africa were dealt a major blow before the first ball was even bowled, with pace ace Kagiso Rabada ruled out of the opening Test against India due to a rib injury.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat in the opening Test against India on Friday, but the bigger storyline for the visitors was the absence of pace spearhead Rabada.

"It's on the dry side, not much grass," Bavuma said at the toss, as he returned to the XI after a calf injury. "It's a typical Indian wicket. First-innings runs is the key."

India responded to the surface by loading up on spin, picking a four-pronged attack led by Kuldeep Yadav and supported by three spin-bowling all-rounders. One of them, Washington Sundar, replaces B Sai Sudharsan at No. 3. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant also returns from a foot injury, while Dhruv Jurel—who impressed in the home series against West Indies—retains his place as a specialist batter.

“These two test matches for us are very crucial and we're as hungry as ever,” India captain Shubman Gill said. “It's going to be a good surface for the first couple of days and then, hopefully, we'll get some turn as the game goes on.”

Rabada’s injury leaves South Africa without their most experienced strike bowler, heightening the pressure on a visiting attack facing India’s spin-heavy plans on a traditionally challenging surface.