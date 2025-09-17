Why Jemimah Rodrigues is ruled out of ODIs vs Australia

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues should recover in time for the Women's World Cup beginning on September 30. Photograph: Jemimah Rodrigues/X

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues was on Wednesday ruled out of the remaining two women's ODIs against Australia due to a viral fever with Tejal Hasanbis named her replacement.

Rodrigues should recover in time for the Women's World Cup beginning on September 30.

"The Women's Selection Committee has named Tejal Hasabnis as the replacement of Jemimah Rodrigues," said the BCCI in a statement.

Jemimah had a disappointing outing in the series opener defeat to Australia, scoring 18 off 26 as India went on to post 281/7 on the board. Australia chased down the target on the back of impressive batting from Phoebe Litchfield and Beth Mooney.