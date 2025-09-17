HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Why Jemimah Rodrigues is ruled out of ODIs vs Australia

Why Jemimah Rodrigues is ruled out of ODIs vs Australia

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 17, 2025 17:00 IST

x

Jemimah Rodrigues

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues should recover in time for the Women's World Cup beginning on September 30. Photograph: Jemimah Rodrigues/X

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues was on Wednesday ruled out of the remaining two women's ODIs against Australia due to a viral fever with Tejal Hasanbis named her replacement.

Rodrigues should recover in time for the Women's World Cup beginning on September 30.

"The Women's Selection Committee has named Tejal Hasabnis as the replacement of Jemimah Rodrigues," said the BCCI in a statement.

 

Jemimah had a disappointing outing in the series opener defeat to Australia, scoring 18 off 26 as India went on to post 281/7 on the board. Australia chased down the target on the back of impressive batting from Phoebe Litchfield and Beth Mooney.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Masterclass! Neeraj qualifies for final with first throw
Masterclass! Neeraj qualifies for final with first throw
'New Respect, New Prestige': How Sports Stars Wished Modi
'New Respect, New Prestige': How Sports Stars Wished Modi
Asia Cup drama: Pakistan sends fresh letter to ICC
Asia Cup drama: Pakistan sends fresh letter to ICC
Satwik-Chirag storm into pre-quarters, Lakshya exits
Satwik-Chirag storm into pre-quarters, Lakshya exits
All Eyes On Oman: India Hits Nets
All Eyes On Oman: India Hits Nets

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India's 75 Plus Politicians...

webstory image 2

10 Robert Redford Movies On OTT

webstory image 3

Biscoot Ambode: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Rakul Preet Singh wishes PM Modi on his birthday0:19

Rakul Preet Singh wishes PM Modi on his birthday

'A Source Of Inspiration': Giorgia Meloni Wishes PM Modi On 75th Birthday1:50

'A Source Of Inspiration': Giorgia Meloni Wishes PM Modi...

Rishi Sunak greets PM Modi on his 75th birthday0:52

Rishi Sunak greets PM Modi on his 75th birthday

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV