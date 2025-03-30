HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
SRH in trouble? Cummins reveals what went wrong

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 30, 2025 20:15 IST

Pat Cummins

IMAGE: Pat Cummins admitted that the struggle of top-order and shot selection of the batters became their undoing. Photograph: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins isn't losing sleep over back-to-back losses after their explosive start to IPL 2025, insisting it's 'too early to worry'.

SRH set the stage on fire by amassing 286/6 against Rajasthan Royals but then lost to Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets in their home venue before suffering a seven-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals here on Sunday.

 

"It's too early to worry about being two down, hopefully we'll get back going forward, as I said, we need to have a look at a few of our options. Maybe we just need to do one or two things differently and the results would change," Cummins said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Overall, guys have shown glimpses of what they can do, don't think we'll change too much."

The Australian skipper admitted that the struggle of top-order and shot selection of the batters became their undoing.

"We didn't get going, didn't get a score on the board. A few wrong shots, but catches in the deep does happen in this format of the game.

"I don't think it's a big margin, on another day, you get going with a couple of shots, not everything went our way in the last two games, we can look back and think about different options."

Had it not been for Ankiet Verma's fighting 74-run knock, SRH would have struggled to cross even 150.

"Coming into the tournament, everyone was super impressed with him (Aniket) going into the lead-up to the tournament, was fantastic and gave us half a chance, was impressive with the way he went about things (during the net sessions and practice games)."

It was his Australia new-ball partner Mitchell Starc, who blew away the SRH top-order en route to a sensational five-wicket haul.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
