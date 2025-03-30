HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Axar Patel's captaincy gamble pays off

Axar Patel's captaincy gamble pays off

REDIFF CRICKET
March 30, 2025 20:58 IST

Axar Patel

IMAGE: Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Ishan Kishan with Mitchell Starc. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel was thrilled with his team's clinical performance, highlighting the importance of executing their plans in a dominant seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL clash in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

"You need to be up with your game. You can't take any game easily, there are 10 good teams playing. We need to focus on our plans and process. Today we were successful in doing so.”

"The plan was to give Starc two overs at the start and two overs at the end, but he was in good rhythm. Hence, I gave him the third over and he was able to pick an important wicket," he said, explaining the rationale behind giving Starc a longer spell.

 

"We have experienced players in the team, they give me suggestions. Sometimes I follow them. Enjoying playing with these players. We are playing at Kotla since many years, we'll have similar plans. Need to assess the conditions after going there."

REDIFF CRICKET
