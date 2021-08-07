News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » I've grown as a person now, says Robinson after 5-wkt haul

I've grown as a person now, says Robinson after 5-wkt haul

Source: PTI
August 07, 2021 08:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

England's Ollie Robinson celebrates taking the wicket of India's Jasprit Bumrah and completing a five-wicket haul on Day 3 of the first Test, at Nottingham, on Friday

IMAGE: England's Ollie Robinson celebrates taking the wicket of India's Jasprit Bumrah and completing a five-wicket haul on Day 3 of the first Test, at Nottingham, on Friday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

England pacer Ollie Robinson, who took a maiden five-wicket haul in his comeback Test after being suspended for his offensive old racist tweets, said he has grown as a person since then.

 

Robinson was banned after his racist and sexist tweets as an 18-year-old were discovered on the opening day of his Test debut against New Zealand at Lord's in June

"I was young, 18-19 years old. I made a lot of mistakes, not just those tweets. I've grown as a person a lot in that time.

“Obviously, I've learned a lot to try to develop as a person in the last 10 years. I try to make myself the best person I can be," he said, at the end of play on Day 3 in the first Test against India, on Friday.

The 27-year-old played only two T20 games for Sussex since his suspension from international cricket and bounced back to grab five wickets for 85 runs as India were dismissed for 278.

Terming the phase as the toughest period of his life, he said: "It was the toughest period in my life. It affected myself and my family, but I've learnt a lot since then.

“It was quite tough, and to get the rewards in the end was pleasing," he added, about his performance as he revelled alongside veteran England pacer James Anderson (4/54).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Bangladesh score historic T20 series win over Aus
Bangladesh score historic T20 series win over Aus
Revealed! How Rohit plans to tackle England's bowlers
Revealed! How Rohit plans to tackle England's bowlers
Hardik, Shikhar Top MVPI List
Hardik, Shikhar Top MVPI List
Rahul happy to put India in good position on Day 3
Rahul happy to put India in good position on Day 3
Army 'strong and tall' on 'active' borders: Army chief
Army 'strong and tall' on 'active' borders: Army chief
India, China disengage in Gogra; all infra dismantled
India, China disengage in Gogra; all infra dismantled
Bangladesh score historic T20 series win over Aus
Bangladesh score historic T20 series win over Aus

Tokyo Olympics

. Tokyo Olympics
. India's tour of England

More like this

PIX: Rahul, Jadeja give India upper hand on Day 3

PIX: Rahul, Jadeja give India upper hand on Day 3

Rahul happy to put India in good position on Day 3

Rahul happy to put India in good position on Day 3

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances