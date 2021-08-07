I've grown as a person now, says Robinson after 5-wkt haul

IMAGE: England's Ollie Robinson celebrates taking the wicket of India's Jasprit Bumrah and completing a five-wicket haul on Day 3 of the first Test, at Nottingham, on Friday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

England pacer Ollie Robinson, who took a maiden five-wicket haul in his comeback Test after being suspended for his offensive old racist tweets, said he has grown as a person since then.

Robinson was banned after his racist and sexist tweets as an 18-year-old were discovered on the opening day of his Test debut against New Zealand at Lord's in June

"I was young, 18-19 years old. I made a lot of mistakes, not just those tweets. I've grown as a person a lot in that time.

“Obviously, I've learned a lot to try to develop as a person in the last 10 years. I try to make myself the best person I can be," he said, at the end of play on Day 3 in the first Test against India, on Friday.

The 27-year-old played only two T20 games for Sussex since his suspension from international cricket and bounced back to grab five wickets for 85 runs as India were dismissed for 278.

Terming the phase as the toughest period of his life, he said: "It was the toughest period in my life. It affected myself and my family, but I've learnt a lot since then.

“It was quite tough, and to get the rewards in the end was pleasing," he added, about his performance as he revelled alongside veteran England pacer James Anderson (4/54).