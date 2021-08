Rahul happy to put India in good position on Day 3

'This was another opportunity for me to go out there and challenge myself.'

IMAGE: Opening the innings, India's K L Rahul scored a gritty 84 before being dismissed by James Anderson on Day 3 of the first Test against England, at Nottingham, on Friday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

The two years that he had been away from the Test team taught K L Rahul the lesson on making most of the opportunities that come his way, like he did in the first Test against England with a fine 84 in Nottingham, on Friday.

Rahul was picked for the ongoing tour of England as a back-up middle-order batsman, but a shin injury to Shubman Gill and concussion of Mayank Agarwal ensured him a first eleven place as an opener. The talented right-hander put his hand up in adverse conditions.

"Look, if anything in the last two years I have learnt is that you be ready to do anything. I have been asked to do different roles a lot of times and I quite enjoy doing it. So this was another opportunity for me to go out there and challenge myself," Rahul said, during the media conference when asked about the mental switch from middle-order to opening.

After bundling out England for a meagre 183, India rode on Rahul's classy 84 and Jadeja's 56 to post a competitive 278, and take a 95-run lead. England ended the third day, which was called off early due to rain, at 25 without loss.

Asked how he has worked on his mindset, the soft-spoken Bengaluru resident said: "Obviously, the Test cricket I have played so far, I have opened the batting, so something that I have done now all my life; so it wasn't something really new.

"I have opened for India in the past. So when the opportunity presented itself, I wanted to go out there and grab it and make the most of it," added Rahul, who shared a 97-run stand with Rohit Sharma and 60 with Ravindra Jadeja.

He was pleased that he anchored the Indian innings and showed discipline.

"Happy that today I could go out there, show a lot of discipline, and get my team a good start and put us in a good position."