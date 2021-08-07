News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rahul happy to put India in good position on Day 3

Rahul happy to put India in good position on Day 3

Source: PTI
Last updated on: August 07, 2021 08:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'This was another opportunity for me to go out there and challenge myself.'

Opening the innings, India's K L Rahul scored a gritty 84 before being dismissed by James Anderson on Day 3 of the first Test against England, at Nottingham, on Friday.

IMAGE: Opening the innings, India's K L Rahul scored a gritty 84 before being dismissed by James Anderson on Day 3 of the first Test against England, at Nottingham, on Friday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

The two years that he had been away from the Test team taught K L Rahul the lesson on making most of the opportunities that come his way, like he did in the first Test against England with a fine 84 in Nottingham, on Friday.

 

Rahul was picked for the ongoing tour of England as a back-up middle-order batsman, but a shin injury to Shubman Gill and concussion of Mayank Agarwal ensured him a first eleven place as an opener. The talented right-hander put his hand up in adverse conditions.

"Look, if anything in the last two years I have learnt is that you be ready to do anything. I have been asked to do different roles a lot of times and I quite enjoy doing it. So this was another opportunity for me to go out there and challenge myself," Rahul said, during the media conference when asked about the mental switch from middle-order to opening.

After bundling out England for a meagre 183, India rode on Rahul's classy 84 and Jadeja's 56 to post a competitive 278, and take a 95-run lead. England ended the third day, which was called off early due to rain, at 25 without loss.

Asked how he has worked on his mindset, the soft-spoken Bengaluru resident said: "Obviously, the Test cricket I have played so far, I have opened the batting, so something that I have done now all my life; so it wasn't something really new.

"I have opened for India in the past. So when the opportunity presented itself, I wanted to go out there and grab it and make the most of it," added Rahul, who shared a 97-run stand with Rohit Sharma and 60 with Ravindra Jadeja.

He was pleased that he anchored the Indian innings and showed discipline.

"Happy that today I could go out there, show a lot of discipline, and get my team a good start and put us in a good position."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Day 2: Rahul Shines on Dull Day
Day 2: Rahul Shines on Dull Day
Bangladesh score historic T20 series win over Aus
Bangladesh score historic T20 series win over Aus
Rohit says disappointed with timing of his dismissal
Rohit says disappointed with timing of his dismissal
I've grown as a person, says Robinson after 5-wkt haul
I've grown as a person, says Robinson after 5-wkt haul
Army 'strong and tall' on 'active' borders: Army chief
Army 'strong and tall' on 'active' borders: Army chief
India, China disengage in Gogra; all infra dismantled
India, China disengage in Gogra; all infra dismantled
Bangladesh score historic T20 series win over Aus
Bangladesh score historic T20 series win over Aus

Tokyo Olympics

. Tokyo Olympics
. India's tour of England

More like this

PIX: Rahul, Jadeja give India upper hand on Day 3

PIX: Rahul, Jadeja give India upper hand on Day 3

Revealed! How Rohit plans to tackle England's bowlers

Revealed! How Rohit plans to tackle England's bowlers

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances