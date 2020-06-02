News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why is #YuvrajMaafiMaango trending?

Why is #YuvrajMaafiMaango trending?

By Rediff Cricket
June 02, 2020 18:13 IST
Yuvraj Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yuvraj Singh/Instagram

Yuvraj Singh is fast becoming controversy's child.

The all-rounder was criticised recently for donating money to Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi's NGO.

 

Yuvraj has now landed in an ugly controversy for mocking leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's social media activities, allegedly making a casteist remark, in a conversation with Rohit Sharma.

Rohit also made fun of Yuzi for making his father dance.

'Yuzi ko dekha kya video daala hai apni family ke saath. Maine usko wahi bola ki apne baap ko nacha raha hai, pagal toh nahi hai tu (I asked him has he gone mad that he is making his father dance),' Rohit said to Yuvraj.

Rohit and Yuvraj then start laughing.

Many have now asked Yuvraj to apologise for his remarks.

The #YuvrajMaafiMaango (Yuvraj Singh apologise) has started trending on Twitter.

Yuvraj's fans have defending him, calling it an over-reaction and just playful banter.

What do you think? Should Yuvraj apologise to Yuzvendra immediately?

Rediff Cricket
