Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shami distributes food and water to migrants

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
June 02, 2020 13:03 IST
IMAGE: Mohammed Shami hands out food packets and masks to people travelling in buses and those at the food distribution centres. Photograph and video courtesy: BCCI/Twitter

Moved by the plight of migrant workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, India pacer Mohammed Shami has started distributing food packets and masks to refugees travelling back to their homes.

The 29-year-old has also set up food distribution centres for the poor migrants near his house in Sahaspur, Uttar Pradesh.

 

 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India posted a video of Shami, who is seen wearing a mask and gloves, handing out food packets and masks to people travelling in buses and those at the food distribution centres.

"As #IndiaFightsCorona, @MdShami11 comes forward to help people trying to reach home by distributing food packets & masks on National Highway No. 24 in Uttar Pradesh. He has also set up food distribution centres near his house in Sahaspur," the BCCI wrote.

The coronavirus enforced lockdown has triggered a migrant movement crisis in the country with lakhs of people trying to get back home battling extreme heat and hunger.

The novel coronavirus outbreak has so far claimed over 5000 lives and infected close to 2 lakh people in the country. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
