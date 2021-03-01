News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why is Pant all smiles?

Why is Pant all smiles?

By Rediff Cricket
March 01, 2021 08:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rishabh Pant's tweet

Rishabh Pant was all smiles after a hard day's work in training.

Pant, Axar Patel and reserve fast bowlers Sandeep Warrier and Avesh Khan looked all relaxed while enjoying a snack post a workout in the gym.

'All smiles with the boys after an intense workout session. Making the most of the extra rest days with boys @BCCI,' Pant noted.

Pant was in exceptional touch behind the wickets in the second and third Tests against England on minefields that saw the ball turn and bounce and do all sorts of things.

Rishabh Pant with Axar Patel and reserve bowlers Sandeep Warrier and Avesh Khan

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Bumrah released from India squad
Bumrah released from India squad
No relationship with Pak till terrorism ends: Gambhir
No relationship with Pak till terrorism ends: Gambhir
Rohit ponders about pitch conditions for 4th test
Rohit ponders about pitch conditions for 4th test
Is Nifty headed towards 14,000 this week?
Is Nifty headed towards 14,000 this week?
PM Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
PM Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
What can we next expect from Xi?
What can we next expect from Xi?
Three reasons why the rupee fell on Friday
Three reasons why the rupee fell on Friday

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

'Batting beauty' likely for fourth Test in Motera

'Batting beauty' likely for fourth Test in Motera

PIX: Kohli & Co sweat it out in nets

PIX: Kohli & Co sweat it out in nets

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use