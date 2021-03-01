Why is Pant all smiles?

March 01, 2021 08:51 IST

Rishabh Pant was all smiles after a hard day's work in training.

Pant, Axar Patel and reserve fast bowlers Sandeep Warrier and Avesh Khan looked all relaxed while enjoying a snack post a workout in the gym.

'All smiles with the boys after an intense workout session. Making the most of the extra rest days with boys @BCCI,' Pant noted.

Pant was in exceptional touch behind the wickets in the second and third Tests against England on minefields that saw the ball turn and bounce and do all sorts of things.