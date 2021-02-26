News
Cricket a small thing, life of our soldiers more important: Gambhir

Cricket a small thing, life of our soldiers more important: Gambhir

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
February 26, 2021 17:44 IST
IMAGE: India and Pakistan have not played any bilateral series since January 2013. Both the teams have, however, met several times in the multination events like World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Former India opener and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday said that there should not be any relation with Pakistan till cross-border terrorism continues.

 

Global terror financing watchdog, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Thursday retained Pakistan on its "grey list" till June after concluding that Islamabad failed to address its strategically important deficiencies, to fully implement the 27-point action plan that the watchdog had drawn up for Pakistan.

"Till the time cross border terrorism does not get over, I don't think there should be any kind of relationship with Pakistan because the life of our soldiers is more important than anything," Gambhir said.

When asked about the sporting ties with the neighboring country, Gambhir reiterated that the "life of our soldiers is more important."

"Cricket is a very small thing and the life of our soldiers is more important. So, till the time cross-border terrorism does not get over, there should not be any relationship with Pakistan."

India and Pakistan have not played any bilateral series since January 2013. Both the teams have, however, met several times in the multination events like World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy.

