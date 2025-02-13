HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
New era! Patidar to lead RCB in IPL 2025

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
February 13, 2025 12:25 IST

Rajat Patidar

IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday named Rajat Patidar as its captain for the upcoming season starting March 21.

Patidar was among RCB's retained players before last year's mega auction and has the experience of leading Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20) and Vijay Hazare Trophy (ODI).

 

The 31-year-old, who signed up with the franchise in 2022, guided Madhya Pradesh to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final where they lost to Mumbai by five wickets last year.

The right-hander was also the second highest run-getter in the premier domestic T20 tournament, behind Ajinkya Rahane, scoring 428 from 10 matches at an average of 61 and a strike-rate of 186.08.

Prior to the announcement on Thursday, there was some speculation about Virat Kohli returning as captain of the franchise. Kohli was the RCB captain from 2013 to 2021 and has a fine record though he could not land them the title.

The 36-year-old led RCB in 143 matches, the second longest stint as captain after the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings.

He congratulated Patidar on the appointment.

"Myself and the other team members will be right behind you, Rajat," Kohli said in a video statement shared by the franchise.

"The way you have grown in this franchise and the way you have performed, you've made a place in the hearts of all RCB fans. This is very well deserved," he added. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
