News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'I want to dedicate this to my son'

'I want to dedicate this to my son'

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 04, 2024 11:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah ripped through the England line-up to put India in control. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram
 

After derailing England's innings with a sizzling six wicket haul, India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah dedicated his spell to son Angad.

Day 2 of the second Test between India and England was action packed with Yashasvi Jaiswal's double ton and Bumrah's six-fer.

Following his lethal spell, which saw England fold for a below par 253, Bumrah dedicated his 6/45 to Angad.

In a video posted by the BCCI, Bumrah said, 'I will dedicate this to my son. This is his first tour and he is travelling with me. I am excited to see him.'

Not only did he pick up a six wicket haul, Bumrah also achieved a personal milestone. He became the fastest Indian speedster to pocket 150-plus wickets in Test cricket.

'It felt great at that moment, but I do not want to look at numbers. If the team wins, then the performance matters. At the end of the day, if you contribute to the team's success, there is no better feeling,' Buymrah said.

Talking about the big wicket of Ollie Pope, Bumrah turned the clock back to 2021 when India toured England. Pope was Bumrah;s 100th Test scalp!

'I wanted to bowl a length ball, but I changed my mind and went on to bowl a yorker. The execution was also good. It did swing a lot. Happy with it,' Bumrah said.

His Ben Stokes wicket was not a planned delivery, he added. 'That was one delivery I had not planned. I had bowled an outswinger, but the ball did not swing and went straight to the arc.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Jasball Floors Bazball in Vizag
Jasball Floors Bazball in Vizag
PIX: Bumrah's swing masterclass puts India in box seat
PIX: Bumrah's swing masterclass puts India in box seat
'We believe we can chase anything'
'We believe we can chase anything'
PIX: Barca ease to win; Kane leads Bayern fightback
PIX: Barca ease to win; Kane leads Bayern fightback
46 killed in Chile forest fires, toll likely to rise
46 killed in Chile forest fires, toll likely to rise
What makes Yashasvi stand out amongst his peers?
What makes Yashasvi stand out amongst his peers?
Kerala NIT prof booked for 'proud of Godse' remark
Kerala NIT prof booked for 'proud of Godse' remark

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Patience a virtue, as Bumrah outclasses England

Patience a virtue, as Bumrah outclasses England

'Bumrah ripped heart out of England batting line-up'

'Bumrah ripped heart out of England batting line-up'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances