'I want to dedicate this to my son'

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah ripped through the England line-up to put India in control. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram

After derailing England's innings with a sizzling six wicket haul, India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah dedicated his spell to son Angad.

Day 2 of the second Test between India and England was action packed with Yashasvi Jaiswal's double ton and Bumrah's six-fer.

Following his lethal spell, which saw England fold for a below par 253, Bumrah dedicated his 6/45 to Angad.

In a video posted by the BCCI, Bumrah said, 'I will dedicate this to my son. This is his first tour and he is travelling with me. I am excited to see him.'

Not only did he pick up a six wicket haul, Bumrah also achieved a personal milestone. He became the fastest Indian speedster to pocket 150-plus wickets in Test cricket.

'It felt great at that moment, but I do not want to look at numbers. If the team wins, then the performance matters. At the end of the day, if you contribute to the team's success, there is no better feeling,' Buymrah said.

Talking about the big wicket of Ollie Pope, Bumrah turned the clock back to 2021 when India toured England. Pope was Bumrah;s 100th Test scalp!

'I wanted to bowl a length ball, but I changed my mind and went on to bowl a yorker. The execution was also good. It did swing a lot. Happy with it,' Bumrah said.

His Ben Stokes wicket was not a planned delivery, he added. 'That was one delivery I had not planned. I had bowled an outswinger, but the ball did not swing and went straight to the arc.'