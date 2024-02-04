News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 2nd Test: 'Bumrah and Anderson have been brilliant'

2nd Test: 'Bumrah and Anderson have been brilliant'

Source: PTI
February 04, 2024 16:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The former England cricketer said he enjoys watching Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami bowl. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Former England pacer Steve Harmison loves watching the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami go about their business and thanks to their unbelievable skills, he feels India have become a formidable force in all conditions.

Shami, who is nursing an ankle injury and is not part of the India-England series yet, is a master of seam bowling while Bumrah on Saturday showed his wide of variety of skills by running through the England batting with a sensational display of reverse swing.

 

In fact, the second Test has been dominated by pacers with Bumrah recording his best figures in in Indian conditions and James Anderson defying age with incisive spells.

"They both have been brilliant. It shows their class. If you got great skill sets, you will survive, you will ask good questions and that is what Anderson and Bumrah have got. They are unbelievable bowlers," Harmison told PTI on Sunday.

"In Hyderabad, where Bumrah got Root and Duckett, that was one of most engrossing hours of Test cricket you would see in a long long time and in this Test, Anderson and Bumrah have been incredible," said the tall fast bowler who took 226 wickets in 63 Tests and was part of the iconic Ashes triumph in 2005.

Harmison, who played only one Test in India and is in India on a commentary assignment, also is fan of Shami and Siraj's work.

In his playing days, India did not have a battery of world class pacers like they possess now. As part of their tribe, Harmison can only be happy about the rapid growth of fast bowling in India.

"The skills of Bumrah, Shami and even Siraj, I love watching them bowl. They have a great bowling attack, fantastic spin attack and seam bowlers who can be effective anywhere in the world. That is why there are one of the best team in the world," he reckoned.

Talking about the ongoing five-match series, Harmison feels the Ben Stokes-led side have a very good chance of succeeding.

"The 2005 Ashes was different as it was in England where you have smaller totals and closer games. Here if a team bats first and gets a big score in the first innings it gets difficult (to comeback).

"If you compare the two sides they are matched, Ben Stokes has the right outlook to come over here and play positive. They have more chance of winning series over here than they have had in the previous years."

England last won a series in India in 2012 and the hosts are yet to lose at home since then.

Harmison had criticized England's decision to train in Abu Dhabi before boarding the flight to India. Despite a stunning win in the series opener, Harmison's views on the matter have not changed.

"I made the comments from the preparation point of view. Coming out here, you need some time on the ground and that was it. I still believe coming to India, if you have got bowlers who have not been to India before they need some time to prepare. 

“But there is one thing about this England team. I know how hard they work, I will never ever question that,” Harmison said referring to their inexperienced spin attack.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'I want to dedicate this to my son'
'I want to dedicate this to my son'
Jasball Floors Bazball in Vizag
Jasball Floors Bazball in Vizag
What makes Yashasvi stand out amongst his peers?
What makes Yashasvi stand out amongst his peers?
PIX: Gill slams ton as India set Eng 399-run target
PIX: Gill slams ton as India set Eng 399-run target
Kane Williamson surpasses Kohli, Bradman
Kane Williamson surpasses Kohli, Bradman
Atishi gets notice over allegations of MLA poaching
Atishi gets notice over allegations of MLA poaching
Mulani grabs five as India A beat England Lions
Mulani grabs five as India A beat England Lions

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

'Bumrah ripped heart out of England batting line-up'

'Bumrah ripped heart out of England batting line-up'

Patience a virtue, as Bumrah outclasses England

Patience a virtue, as Bumrah outclasses England

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances