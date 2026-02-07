How U-19 World Cup glory sealed India's global dominance

India's U-19 World Cup triumph completes historic ICC sweep...

IMAGE: India Under-19 players celebrate with the support staff after beating England to win the World Cup in Harare on Friday. Photograph: BCCI/X

India U19 men's cricket team captured their sixth ICC Under-19 World Cup on Friday, overpowering England by 100 runs in a high-octane final held at Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Key Points India U19 men’s team won their sixth ICC Under-19 World Cup, defeating England by 100 runs in the final at Harare.

India now hold five major ICC titles simultaneously across men’s, women’s and age-group cricket.

The Indian cricket team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, showing depth and consistency.

The victory consolidates India's position as the world's top cricketing nation.

India are concurrent holders of five major ICC titles: Men's T20 World Cup (2024), ICC Champions Trophy (2025), Women's ODI World Cup (2025), Women's U19 World Cup (2025), and now the Men's U19 World Cup (2026).

India's blistering total, combined with disciplined bowling, highlighted the depth of talent emerging from the BCCI Academy and reinforced India's dominance at the junior level.

The 31 sixes hit by India set a new record for any Youth ODI final, surpassing the previous mark of 23. This triumph also completes a rare double, with India simultaneously holding both the ICC Under-19 Men's and Women's World Cup titles.

Led by the composed and tactically astute Ayush Mhatre, India's unbeaten campaign featured consistent performances from several young stars. Vaibhav Suryavanshi's whirlwind 175, the first 150-plus score in an Under-19 World Cup knockout match, proved decisive in the final, cementing his status as one of the tournament's standout players.

This historic win underscores India's growing dominance in international cricket across formats and genders, reflecting the BCCI's long-standing commitment to structured player development and excellence at the grassroots and age-group levels. With titles across men's, women's, and junior competitions, India now stands unrivalled in world cricket.