What Sooryavanshi said after his World Cup-wining blitz...

14 year old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was named Player of the Match and Player of the Series after a smashing tournament at the Under-19 World Cup.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 175 off 80 balls, laced with 15 fours and 15 sixes in the Under-19 final on Friday, making his way into the record books . Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finished with 439 runs in 7 matches at the Under-19 World Cup

'The main goal was not to take too much pressure.

Sooryavanshi's 175 in the final is the highest individual score by an Indian batter in the Under-19 World Cup.

Indian prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi claimed the spotlight and the honours as he guided India to victory in the Under-19 final against Harare on Friday, with a blazing century.

Suryavanshi smacked an 80-ball 175, which comprised a record 15 sixes and as many fours, to propel India to an imposing 411 for 9 after England opted to bowl first.

Caleb Falconer scored 115 off 67 balls to threaten a fightback after England's collapse in the middle overs but it was not to be his day as India won by 100 runs.

Sooryavanshi finished as the 2nd highest run-getter the series with 439 runs in 7 innings just five runs behind England's Ben Mayes who topped the charts with 444 runs in 7 outings.

'Feeling really good. All the preparation, the effort from the support staff, all the games we played -- the Asia Cup and the series leading up to this -- everything has brought us to this moment. I want to dedicate this award to the entire support staff,' he said after receiving the Player of the Match and Player of the Series Awards.

'We focused on believing in ourselves and trusting the process'

IMAGE: India beat England to be crowned champions of the Under-19 World Cup in Harare on Friday. Photograph: BCCI/X

'The main goal was not to take too much pressure. We focused on believing in ourselves and trusting the process we’ve been following since the beginning of the tournament,' he added.

Throwing light on how the team prepped for the tournament, Sooryavanshi said: The preparation started from the Asia Cup and even before that. For the last eight to nine months, the support staff and the team have been working together. That preparation has played a huge role in getting us to where we are today,' he said.

'I know I can perform in big games'

Speaking of his own growth, Sooyavanshi opined: 'I’m very confident in the skill set I’ve developed. I know I can perform in big games and under pressure, so I stayed confident and kept believing.'