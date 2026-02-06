Tendulkar, Kohli lead tributes to U19 World champs!

India’s record sixth U-19 World Cup win drew praise from Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and cricket legends worldwide after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s stunning 175 sealed a 100-run victory over England.

IMAGE: India claimed their sixth ICC U19 World Cup title with a 100-run victory over England in Harare on Friday. Photograph: BCCI/X

India's record-extending sixth U-19 World Cup triumph on Friday drew glowing tributes from across the cricketing fraternity with batting stalwart Virat Kohli and senior men's team head coach Gautam Gambhir praising the dominant show in Harare.

Key Points Virat Kohli hailed India’s continued dominance in age-group cricket.

BCCI President Roger Binny commended the team’s maturity, teamwork and character.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir called the young side “the bright future” of Indian cricket.

The title-winning campaign was capped by 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's breathtaking innings of 175 off 80 balls in the final, as India outclassed England by 100 runs after posting a daunting 411 for nine.

Congratulating the team, Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X: Champions! So proud of this young group and the fearless cricket they played. Well done to the entire team, including coaches and support staff. Enjoy the moment! When you have a Sooryavanshi, a timeless blockbuster is expected! Well done, Vaibhav!'

Kohli, who led India to the U19 title in 2008, lauded the country's continued dominance at the age-group level.

'Congratulations to the U-19 Indian team for lifting the World Cup once again. Our domination in the age group cricket and beyond continues. Well done to the whole squad and the support staff," Kohli posted on X.

'The future of Indian cricket is in safe and confident hands'

IMAGE: Indian players celebrate with the trophy. Photograph: BCCI/X

India head coach Gambhir echoed similar sentiments.

'Proud of you boys! The bright future is here! #IndiaU19," Gambhir wrote.

BCCI President Mithun Manhas also had words of praise for the young team.

'Immensely proud of our India U-19 team on winning the ICC Under-19 World Cup. This triumph is a result of months of hard work, exceptional teamwork, and the fearless brand of cricket played by these young champions. From pressure moments to match-winning performances, the boys showed remarkable maturity and character on the world stage.

'Heartfelt congratulations to the players, coaching staff, and support team for nurturing talent and upholding India’s rich cricketing legacy. The future of Indian cricket is in safe and confident hands

@BCCI #U19WorldCupChampions,' he tweeted.

Suryakumar lauds Sooryvanshi

IMAGE: 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi starred in the final with a sensational 175 off 80 balls. Photograph: BCCI/X

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin wrote: 'A flawless campaign powered by talent, fearlessness and audacity. The white ball game keeps on moving rapidly and this batch of under - 19's have shown us how much more they are willing to push with bat. Incredible confidence and skill to be able to do what this @BCCI under 19 team did throughout this campaign.Well done boys. Scary to think of what par scores are going to look like in the future.'

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh posted: 'UNDER-19 WORLD CUP CHAMPION. Waht a dominating performance . Congratulations Team India.'

'Absolutely incredible @vaibhavsoorya09 What a special mentality you have, to do this in a final CLASS Knock,' T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav wrote on X.

'An absolutely electric performance by the India U-19 boys!'

South African pace great Dale Steyn also joined in the praise, saying, 'Everyone's tweeting about him, I may as well too... This kid, wonder boy, he's gonna win an IPL before he finishes school.'

Former West Indies fast bowler turned commentator Ian Bishop wrote, 'India's U19 team didn't just turn up with a galaxy of stars to rest in their laurels. They turned up and turned on the power and flex. They worked hard and played smart and deserve this win.congratulations.'

India batter Mayank Agarwal hailed the team's fearless approach.

'Fearless cricket on the biggest stage! An absolutely electric performance by the India U-19 boys! A World Cup win powered by intent, skill, and a record-breaking knock by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the final.



'Well done, boys. Really exciting future for Indian cricket!" Agarwal said.'