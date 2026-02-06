Nitish Kumar lauds Bihar prodigy Sooryavanshi after U19 WC

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar praised 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after his record-breaking 175 powered India to the 2026 ICC Under-19 World Cup title.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi kisses the trophy after India's triumph at the Under-19 World Cup in Harare on Friday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday heaped praise on the state's 14-year-old cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose record-breaking ton helped India clinch the ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 title in a dominating fashion.

Sooryavanshi's 175 runs in 80 balls, at a staggering strike rate of over 218, helped India amass a massive total of 411 in 50 overs in Harare.

Chasing the mammoth score, England were bundled out for 311 in 40.2 overs, giving India a 100-run victory and their sixth U19 World Cup title.

'Today, in the Under-19 World Cup final between India and England, Bihar cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered a splendid performance by scoring 175 runs off just 80 balls. Through his hard work and talent, he has emerged as a new hope for Indian cricket,' Kumar said in a post on X.

'I extend my best wishes that Vaibhav sets new records for the Indian team in the future and brings glory to the country,' Nitish added.

Sooryavanshi, who is a resident of Bihar's Samastipur district, smashed English bowlers all across the park, hitting 15 maximums and as many fours in his entertaining innings.

However, after leaving the cricket world awestruck in little less than two hours, the boy got out in the 26th over while trying to scoop Manny Lumsden, only to get his glove for wicketkeeper Thomas Rew to complete a catch.