Celebrations erupt at captain Ayush Mhatre's home!

Scenes of joy unfolded in Palghar as Ayush Mhatre led India to a record sixth U-19 World Cup title, with family and friends celebrating the historic 100-run win over England.

IMAGE: A tearful Ayush Mhatre's father is hugged by jubilant family and friends after India's triumph at the 2026 Under-19 World Cup in Harare on Friday. Photograph: ANI

There were scenes of celebrations, ecstasy and absolute jubilation at young batter Ayush Mhatre's residence following his ICC Under-19 World Cup triumph as a captain.

He became the sixth captain to lead India to an Under-19 World Cup triumph.

Captain Mhatre played crucial knocks in the semifinal and final after a quiet season.

Mhatre’s parents expressed pride, calling the title a reward for years of hard work.

Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and RS Ambrish were among the top players as India first climbed a mountainous total of 411/9 and then managed to contain England to 311 all-out despite a counter-attacking century by Caleb Falconer. Mhatre, who was having an off-colour season for the most part, came in clutch with fiery half-centuries in the semifinal and final, leading his team from the front.

Close family and friends were watching the match in Palghar while cheering and chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and clapping, some holding Indian flags.

'The fruits of his hard work are visible and may Lord Ganpati keep blessing him'

Ayush's mother told ANI, "I am very happy today that the world is seeing my son. He has the support and blessings of everyone. We are all very happy. Ayush has worked very hard since his childhood. The fruits of his hard work are visible and may Lord Ganpati keep blessing him."

His father, Yogesh, was also emotional after the win.

Speaking to the media, he said, "I cannot express my feelings in words. My son is bringing home the Cup. Everyone is congratulating us. He had dreamt of something, and it came true. He was working hard for so many years, and today the result is in front of everyone. This is a lifetime achievement. We are very proud of him."

Ayush scored 214 runs and picked 7 wickets at the U19 World Cup

IMAGE: India's captain Ayush Mhatre celebrates with the trophy after winning the Under-19 World Cup in Harare on Friday. Photograph: BCCI/X

In seven matches, Ayush scored 214 runs at an average of 30.57, with a strike rate of 113.22, with three fifties. He also took seven wickets at an average of 12.42, including a three-fer against Pakistan, too.

The skippers to win the U19 WC title are: Mohammed Kaif (2000 edition), Virat (2008 edition), Unmukt Chand (2012 edition), Prithvi Shaw (2018 edition) and Yash Dhull (2022 edition). Kaif, Virat, and Shaw have played for India at the international level, with Virat by far the most successful of these.

Mhatre could be the next one to take the Indian cap, given his attacking style of cricket fits the team's current philosophy, with the 2027 50-over World Cup and the 2029 ICC Champions Trophy ahead.

This 100-run win is the biggest in a U19 WC final; the previous best was 79 runs for Australia against India in Benoni in 2024.

Since 2016 at the U19 WC, India has played 38 matches, winning 35 and losing just three, for a winning percentage of 92.1. The three defeats came in the finals of the 2016, 2020 and 2024 editions respectively.