Why India Should Play 3 Spinners in Manchester

IMAGE: India could consider bringing in left-arm wrist spinner for the must-win fourth Test against England at Old Trafford. Photograph: BCCI

Former England captain Michael Atherton has suggested India could include three spinners for the must-win fourth Test against England at Manchester, starting on July 23.



Atherton pointed out that the Old Trafford pitches have offered limited assistance to seamers in recent years and wrist spinners generally come into play as the match progresses.



He believes India could go in with the pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, while bringing in left-armer Kuldeep Yadav as the third spinner to partner Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar.



India faces a must-win game after losing the third Test at Lord's by 22 runs. The fifth and final Test will be played at The Oval in London, from July 31.



'I was chatting briefly to Jimmy (Jimmy Anderson) last night and asking how the pitches have been this year (at Old Trafford) and he said they have been very flat. The pitches haven't had the pace they used to have. He said that in the middle where we have the televised pitched, it is just flat, flat, flat,' Atherton said on the Sky Sports Cricket

podcast with Nasser Hussain.'Wrist spin goes well at Old Trafford in those circumstances, so I was wondering whether they could go like Bumrah and Siraj and then play their three spinners -- Washington Sundar, Jadeja and Kuldeep. But you don't know about the forecast in Manchester, that's the other thing. If it's going to be cooler and more showery, and whether the fast bowlers then come into it, but I think that's a definite option India should think about,' he added.

With pace spearhead Bumrah likely to play just one of the last two Tests due to workload management, it is still not clear whether he will play in the fourth Test.



However, India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate gave strong indications that Bumrah could be part of the playing XI in Manchester.



'We will make that call in Manchester still. We know we have got him for one of the last two Tests. I think it's pretty obvious the series is on the line in Manchester, so there will be a leaning towards playing him,' he said on Friday.