Rahul, Jadeja On Cusp Of Massive Milestones!

As England came out victorious amid simmering tension and drama in the third Test at Lord's to move 2-1 up in the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, the focus now shifts to the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester, starting on July 23.

While India will be looking to bounce back and square the marquee series, the hosts will be keen to take an unassailable 3-1 lead.

At the same time, India's K L Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja will be eager to put their best foot forward and etch their name in the record books.

Rahul could join an elite list

IMAGE: K L Rahul could become the fourth Indian batter to score 1,000 or more Test runs in England. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

In Manchester, India's opener K L Rahul will be aiming to join an elite list of Indian players with 1,000 or more Test runs in England.

Currently, Rahul has 989 runs in 12 Tests in England at an average of 41.20. He has hit four centuries and two half-centuries with the best score being 149.

Only three Indian batters -- Sachin Tendulkar (1,575 runs in 17 Tests), Dravid (1,376 runs in 13 Tests), and Sunil Gavaskar (1,152 runs in 16 Tests) -- have scored 1,000 or more Test runs in England.

So far in this series, Rahul has agggregated 375 runs at an average of 62.50 with the help of two centuries and a half-century. Currently, he is the fourth-highest run-getter in the series.

Jadeja looks to equal Sobers

IMAGE: India's Ravindra Jadeja is on the verge of joining West Indian great Sir Garfield Sobers in an elite list. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja requires 58 more runs to become only the second visiting batter to score 1,000 ore more runs while batting at number six or below in England.

The 36-year-old southpaw will join West Indies icon Sir Garfield Sobers, who have amassed 1,097 runs in 11 Tests at an incredible average of 84.38.

Sobers has four centuries and five fifties to his name and his best score in England is 174.

Currently, Jadeja is second on the list, having tallied 942 runs in 14 Tests at an average of 40.95. He has smashed a century and seven fifties in 27 innings in England with the best score being 104.

With half-centuries in his last four successive innings, Jadeja is the fifth highest run-getter in the series so far with 327 runs in six innings at an average of 109. He also taken three wickets in the first three Tests.