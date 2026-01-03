'No one is going to watch 2026 T20 World Cup'

Ashwin slams ICC over T20 World Cup schedule, fears fan fatigue

IMAGE: India are defending champions, having won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2024. Photograph: BCCI/X

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has taken a swipe at the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the scheduling of the T20 World Cup 2026, saying the tournament risks losing viewer interest even before it gathers momentum.

The competition will be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, but Ashwin believes the early fixtures, especially those involving associate nations, could dilute the excitement of a World Cup.

Ashwin’s comments echo a growing concern within the game, that too many tournaments, too often, may be eroding the very excitement that once made World Cups unmissable.

'No one is going to watch the ICC T20 World Cup this time. India vs USA, India vs. Namibia -- these are games that will literally pull you away from the World Cup. World Cups used to happen once every four years. Because of that, the interest is used to build. India used to play England or Sri Lanka in the first round, and that was a lot more fun,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel Ash ki Baat.

Ashwin compared the current cluttered calendar with his own childhood, when ICC events were rarer and anticipation came naturally.

'Back in 1996, 1999 and 2003, when I was in school, the World Cup came once every four years. We collected World Cup cards, printed schedules and waited for it. That anticipation used to build naturally,' he added.

The former off-spinner also sounded concerned about the long-term future of ODI cricket, especially beyond the 2027 World Cup.

'I am not sure about the future of ODI after the 2027 World Cup. I am a little worried about it. Of course, I am following the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but the manner in which I followed the SMAT, I am finding it slightly difficult to follow,' Ashwin said.

He pointed out how the return of senior stars briefly lifted interest in domestic one-day cricket.

'Look, Rohit and Virat came back to the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and people started watching it. We have known that sport is always bigger than individuals, but at times these players need to come back to make the game relevant. The Vijay Hazare Trophy, of course, is a domestic competition that not a lot of people follow, but they did because Kohli and Rohit were playing. Even then, what happens when they stop playing ODIs?” he added.