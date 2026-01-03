HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » VHT: Ton-up Hardik smashes five sixes in an over!

VHT: Ton-up Hardik smashes five sixes in an over!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 03, 2026 13:47 IST

x

Hardik Pandya smashed five sixes in an over en route his maiden List A match against Vidarbha in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match in Rakjot on Saturday

IMAGE: Baroda's Hardik Pandya smashed five sixes in an over en route his maiden List A match against Vidarbha in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match in Rakjot on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Saturday clobbered half a dozen sixes, including five in an over, on his way to a 93-ball 133, for Baroda against Vidarbha in their Vijay Hazare Trophy contest in Rajkot.

 

Pandya hit an overall 11 sixes and eight fours to turn the tables on Vidarbha, who had taken control of the game by reducing Baroda to 71 for five at one stage and then 136 for six in the first half.

However, batting as low as No 7 in his first match of the competition, Pandya came out all guns blazing to bring up his maiden List A century in his 119th match, taking Baroda to a competitive total of 293 for nine in their 50 overs.

In the 39th over, Pandya went after Vidarbha spinner Parth Rekhade to collect a total of 34 runs which included five sixes and a four.

The first five balls of the left-arm spinner went flying over the ropes while the final ball was hit for a boundary.

Pandya's innings included only 31 singles as he launched the counter-attack, hitting most of his sixes in the midwicket region and over long-on. A few also went flying over long-off.

Pandya's domination could also be gauged with the fact that the next best batter in Baroda's innings was Vishnu Solanki, who made 26.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

BCCI asks KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman
BCCI asks KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman
Will Bangladesh Play T20 World Cup Games In India?
Will Bangladesh Play T20 World Cup Games In India?
'No one is going to watch 2026 T20 World Cup'
'No one is going to watch 2026 T20 World Cup'
Khawaja Batted For Integrity On And Off The Field
Khawaja Batted For Integrity On And Off The Field
Award-winning umpire slams IPL rules
Award-winning umpire slams IPL rules

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Nutritious Foods

webstory image 2

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

webstory image 3

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

VIDEOS

First snowfall of the year 2026 covers hills of Lahaul and Spiti1:51

First snowfall of the year 2026 covers hills of Lahaul...

'I managed to get out': Survivor describes escape from deadly Swiss bar fire2:01

'I managed to get out': Survivor describes escape from...

Mihira brings Meera Bai's devotion to life through Kathak2:31

Mihira brings Meera Bai's devotion to life through Kathak

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO