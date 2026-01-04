Bangladesh to suspend IPL broadcast?

'The BCB announced the schedule for India's tour of Bangladesh because there was a sense of positivity but now we need to get an official confirmation from the Indian board as to why Mustafizur's contract was cancelled.'

Mustafizur Rahman, 30, has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in previous seasons of the IPL, taking 65 wickets in 60 matches. He was released by KKR on Saturday on BCCI's instruction.

Bangladesh's Sports Ministry advisor Asif Nazrul on Sunday, said that he has requested the adviser for Bangladesh's Information and Broadcasting Ministry (I&B) to ensure that broadcast of IPL in Bangladesh is suspended.

"I have requested the adviser for Information and Broadcasting to ensure that the broadcast of the IPL in Bangladesh is also suspended.

"Under no circumstances will we tolerate any insult to Bangladeshi cricket, cricketers, or Bangladesh itself. The days of servitude are over," he said.

There is a bit of disbelief in the BCB corridors that things took such a turn after India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended former PM Khaleda Zia's funeral in Dhaka.

"The BCB announced the schedule for India's tour of Bangladesh because there was a sense of positivity but now we need to get an official confirmation from the Indian board as to why Mustafizur's contract was cancelled," a BCB source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday decided against sending its national team to India for the T20 World Cup next month citing security concerns and government advice, following IPL franchise KKR's decision to release pacer Mustafizur Rahman on BCCI's instruction.