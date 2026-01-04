HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Bangladesh to suspend IPL broadcast?

Bangladesh to suspend IPL broadcast?

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 04, 2026 18:19 IST

x

'The BCB announced the schedule for India's tour of Bangladesh because there was a sense of positivity but now we need to get an official confirmation from the Indian board as to why Mustafizur's contract was cancelled.'

Mustafizur Rahman, 30, has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in previous seasons of the IPL, taking 65 wickets in 60 matches.

IMAGE: Mustafizur Rahman, 30, has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in previous seasons of the IPL, taking 65 wickets in 60 matches. He was released by KKR on Saturday on BCCI's instruction. Photograph: BCCI

Bangladesh's Sports Ministry advisor Asif Nazrul on Sunday, said that he has requested the adviser for Bangladesh's Information and Broadcasting Ministry (I&B) to ensure that broadcast of IPL in Bangladesh is suspended.

 

"I have requested the adviser for Information and Broadcasting to ensure that the broadcast of the IPL in Bangladesh is also suspended.

"Under no circumstances will we tolerate any insult to Bangladeshi cricket, cricketers, or Bangladesh itself. The days of servitude are over," he said.

There is a bit of disbelief in the BCB corridors that things took such a turn after India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended former PM Khaleda Zia's funeral in Dhaka.

"The BCB announced the schedule for India's tour of Bangladesh because there was a sense of positivity but now we need to get an official confirmation from the Indian board as to why Mustafizur's contract was cancelled," a BCB source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday decided against sending its national team to India for the T20 World Cup next month citing security concerns and government advice, following IPL franchise KKR's decision to release pacer Mustafizur Rahman on BCCI's instruction.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Will Bangladesh Play T20 World Cup Games In India?
Will Bangladesh Play T20 World Cup Games In India?
Award-winning umpire slams IPL rules
Award-winning umpire slams IPL rules
'Who are we punishing?': Tharoor on Mustafizur ouster
'Who are we punishing?': Tharoor on Mustafizur ouster
'No one is going to watch 2026 T20 World Cup'
'No one is going to watch 2026 T20 World Cup'
Ex India pacer says unfair to blame SRK amid controversy
Ex India pacer says unfair to blame SRK amid controversy

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Nutritious Foods

webstory image 2

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

webstory image 3

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

VIDEOS

Border 2 Cast Grooves With BSF Jawans at 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' Song Launch0:56

Border 2 Cast Grooves With BSF Jawans at 'Ghar Kab Aaoge'...

Sunny Deol Gets Emotional Remembering Dharmendra at 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' Song Launch1:19

Sunny Deol Gets Emotional Remembering Dharmendra at 'Ghar...

FULL DETAIL: US General briefs timeline of historic raid on Venezuela11:07

FULL DETAIL: US General briefs timeline of historic raid...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO