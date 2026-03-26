IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans' Big Stars Eye Redemption

Consistency has been the hallmark of Gujarat Titans ever since winning the IPL title in their debut season in 2022.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan put together 912 runs for the opening wicket in IPL 2025 -- the third most partnership runs in a single IPL season. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Gujarat Titans advanced to the play-offs last season after finishing third in the points table.

Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler will be GT's biggest strength in IPL 2026.

Titans boast of a formidable pace attack featuring Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Luke Wood.

Gujarat Titans remain a team to watch out for in IPL 2026.



If their highly-rated batting unit piles on the runs like last season, their world class pace attack live up to its top billing and their potent all-rounders deliver match-winning performances it will be extremely tough to stop the Titans from going all the way.



Consistency has been the hallmark of Gujarat Titans ever since winning the IPL title in their debut season in 2022. They finished runners up in their second season, finished a shocking eighth in the points table in 2024 before they bounced back last season to advance to the play-offs last season after finishing third in the points table.



Just like last season, Titans' formidable top order led by their three big batting stars -- Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler -- will once again be their biggest strength in IPL 2026.

Why IPL 2026 Is Crucial For Buttler, Gill, Sai

On the personal front too, the three batters have a lot riding on them on this season as a successful showing with the bat is vital for them to stay in contention for their national teams.



Captain Gill had a stellar showing with the bat for Titans last season, hitting 650 runs at a strike rate of 155.88 with six fifties. However, he failed to replicate that form for India in T20 Internationals, and missed out on the T20 World Cup.



Gill will need another 600-plus season to keep himself in frame for the Indian T20 team. He will also be keen to drive a point with his captaincy and guide Titans to their second IPL title.



Similarly, Sai Sudharsan's phenomenal batting showing last season for Titans -- 759 runs at a strike rate of 156.17 with six fifties and a century -- was instrumental in him making it to the Indian Test team.



But following a inconsistent run with the bat in Tests despite getting ample opportunities, the left-hander was promptly shown the door after India suffered 0-3 whitewash against South Africa at home last year.



Jos Buttler will be eyeing redemption after his horror run with the bat for England in the T20 World Cup -- managing just 87 runs in eight innings. The 35 year old will look to replicate his excellent showing from IPL 2025, when he had smashed 538 runs at a strike rate of 163.03 with five fifties.

GT's Power-Packed All Rounders!

IMAGE: Jason Holder's signing for Rs 7 crore (Rs 70 million) at the IPL auction has bolstered the GT line-up. Photograph: ANI Photo

Titans are blessed with a problem of plenty when it comes to all-rounders.



Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar and Jason Holder -- all proven performers in T20 cricket currently -- add a lot of balance to the Titans line-up.



The acquisition of pace bowling all-rounder Holder for Rs 7 crore at the IPL auction was a smart move as the West Indian showed his worth with both bat and ball in the T20 World Cup.

He played some quickfire cameos with the bat to tally 141 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 174.07 including a match-turning 31-ball 49 against South Africa, and took 10 wickets with the ball



Kiwi's dynamo Phillips can be a game-changer with his ability to hit the spinners out of the park and he is more than handy as a part-time off-spinner.



Sundar desperately needs a good IPL to push more opportunities in India's white ball teams. The spin all-rounder will be hoping to get a regular place in the playing XI which could see him bat in the middle order and also open the bowling in the Powerplay.

Rashid, Rabada Eye Redemption

IMAGE: Rashid Khan had a forgettable IPL 2025 season. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rashid Khan will be keen for redemption after his lacklustre showing with the ball in the last two seasons for GT. His last season's tally of nine wickets of 15 games at an economy rate of 9.35 was his worst ever showing in nine IPL seasons.



Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore comfortably outshone Rashid last year, with an impressive 19 wickets.



While Titans boast of a formidable pace attack featuring Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Luke Wood, they will need their spinners to step up this season.



Prasidh was Titans' highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025 with 25 wickets from 15 matches, while Siraj as always bowled his heart out to grab 16 wickets.



Rabada's campaign was disrupted last season after he abruptly returned home after he tested positive for a substance of abuse.



After he returned, he went wicketless in two games.



He also failed to impose himself with the ball in the T20 World Cup for South Africa, taking five wickets from seven games at an economy rate above eight.

IPL 2026 will give Rabada the perfect platform to rediscover his best form and showcase his bowling prowess to the world.



Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan will be entrusted with the finisher's role with the Titans not boasting of world class power-hitters in the lower order.



Tewatia (99 runs in 15 matches) and Shahrukh (179 runs in 15 matches) will need to significantly improve their performances from last season to support the top order.



Gujarat Titans' biggest hope in IPL 2026 is definitely their dynamic batting line-up, but if their potent bowling attack also hits top gear, very few teams will be able to stop the Titans from marching all the way to glory.

IPL Titles: 1 (2022)

Players bought at IPL Auction 2026: Jason Holder (Rs 7 crore)

Tom Banton (Rs 2 crore)

Ashok Sharma (Rs 90 lakh)

Luke Wood (Rs 75 lakh)

Prithviraj Yarra (Rs 30 lakh)



IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans: Total players: 25

Overseas Players: 7

SQUAD

Batters: Shubman Gill (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Tom Banton, Shahrukh Khan.

All-rounders: Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia.

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat.

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, R Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ashok Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Luke Wood.

GT's Schedule: