News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why didn't Shubman Gill play in the 2nd innings?

Why didn't Shubman Gill play in the 2nd innings?

Source: ANI
December 04, 2021 18:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill suffered a blow to his right elbow while fielding in the first innings. Photograph: BCCI

India opener Shubman Gill sustained an injury on his right elbow during Day 2 of the ongoing second Test match against New Zealand, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Gill suffered a blow to his right elbow while fielding in the first innings. He was hit by a shot from Henry Nicholls. Axar Patel was the bowler as Nicholls stepped down and went for a sweep after which the ball hit Shubman Gill who was standing at short leg. He has not recovered completely and hence has not taken the field as a precautionary measure.

 

"Update: Shubman Gill suffered a blow to his right elbow while fielding in the first innings. He has not recovered completely and hence not taken the field as a precautionary measure," informed BCCI in a statement.

After the end of Day 2 play, India's score in the second innings read 69/0 with Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara unbeaten on the field with innings of 38 n.o. and 29 n.o. respectively. Hosts now lead Kiwis by 332.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
The stars aligned for me to do it in Mumbai: Ajaz
The stars aligned for me to do it in Mumbai: Ajaz
Why Tendulkar is impressed by young Shubman Gill
Why Tendulkar is impressed by young Shubman Gill
PIX: Ajaz third bowler to claim 10 wickets in an inns
PIX: Ajaz third bowler to claim 10 wickets in an inns
Talks with Amarinder on for alliance in Punjab: Shah
Talks with Amarinder on for alliance in Punjab: Shah
Veteran journalist Vinod Dua passes away
Veteran journalist Vinod Dua passes away
PIX: India in command despite Ajaz's 'Perfect 10'
PIX: India in command despite Ajaz's 'Perfect 10'
All about NZ's spin sensation Ajaz Patel
All about NZ's spin sensation Ajaz Patel

New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

More like this

PIX: India in command despite Ajaz's 'Perfect 10'

PIX: India in command despite Ajaz's 'Perfect 10'

Vote! Will the 2nd Test End on Day 3?

Vote! Will the 2nd Test End on Day 3?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances