Why didn't Shubman Gill play in the 2nd innings?

IMAGE: Shubman Gill suffered a blow to his right elbow while fielding in the first innings. Photograph: BCCI

India opener Shubman Gill sustained an injury on his right elbow during Day 2 of the ongoing second Test match against New Zealand, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Gill suffered a blow to his right elbow while fielding in the first innings. He was hit by a shot from Henry Nicholls. Axar Patel was the bowler as Nicholls stepped down and went for a sweep after which the ball hit Shubman Gill who was standing at short leg. He has not recovered completely and hence has not taken the field as a precautionary measure.

"Update: Shubman Gill suffered a blow to his right elbow while fielding in the first innings. He has not recovered completely and hence not taken the field as a precautionary measure," informed BCCI in a statement.

After the end of Day 2 play, India's score in the second innings read 69/0 with Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara unbeaten on the field with innings of 38 n.o. and 29 n.o. respectively. Hosts now lead Kiwis by 332.