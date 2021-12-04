PIX: India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 2

Images from Day 2 of the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

IMAGE: Ajaz Patel celebrates after dismissing Mohammed Siraj, to become only the third bowler to pick up all 10 wickets in an innings, on Day 2 of the second and final Test in Mumbai on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel became only the third bowler to take all 10 wickets in an innings as India folded for 325 during the second session on day two of the second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai on Friday.

Resuming the second day on 221/4, India scored 64 runs in the morning session with the loss of two wickets. They added another 40 runs for four wickets after lunch to end their first innings at 325.



India lost Wridhiman Saha (27) and Ravichandran Ashwin off successive balls early in the morning session before Mayank Agarwal (150) and Axar Patel (52) took the score past 300-run mark.

IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal top-scored for India with 150. Photograph: BCCI

In his first over of the day the 33-year-old Patel, whose family immigrated to New Zealand in 1996, dismissed Wriddhiman Saha leg before wicket for 27 to complete his third five-wicket haul in an innings in Tests.



Ravichandran Ashwin was out bowled on the next delivery to hand the left-arm spinner his best bowling figures in the format as India were reduced to 224/6.



Axar denied Ajaz the hat-trick and then put on 67 runs for the seventh wicket with Agarwal to take India past the 300-run mark.

IMAGE: Axar Patel played a good hand with the bat, scoring a half-century. Photograph: BCCI

India didn't score at a very quick rate in the morning session as they added 64 runs in 28 overs.



Save Patel, who used the turn and bounce to good effect, keeping the batters quiet for the better part of the session, the other New Zealand bowlers didn't look very penetrative despite being economical.



Patel continued his wicket ways after the lunch intervals. He got the big wicket of Agarwal, who was caught behind after a splendid innings of 150, hitting 17 fours and four sixes in his 311-ball knock.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin is bowled by Ajaz Patel. Photograph: BCCI

Axar also played a good hand with the bat, hitting 52 before he was trapped leg before wicket by Patel.



His dismissal saw Patel run through the lower order dismissing Jayant Yadav and Mohammed Siraj in a single over. He picked up up three wickets in the space of six deliveries, to complete an incredible haul of 10 wickets in an innings.