Vote! Will the 2nd Test End on Day 3?

India were 69 runs for the loss of no wickets at the end of the second day's play with a total lead of 332 runs.

IMAGE: Mumbai-born New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel become the third bowler in Test cricket history to claim 10 wickets in an innings. Photograph: BCCI

India's first innings ended on 325 runs with the Mumbai-born New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel taking all the 10 wickets.

However, the Black Caps could not cope with the Indian bowling attack and were all out cheaply, scoring just 62 runs in their first innings.

India are now 332 runs ahead with ten wickets in hand, and three days' play left in the match.

So, how will day 3 pan out? Will New Zealand fight every inch of the way and try to extend the inevitable, or will the match wrap up on Sunday itself?

