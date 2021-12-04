News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » The stars aligned for me to do it in Mumbai: Ajaz

The stars aligned for me to do it in Mumbai: Ajaz

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
December 04, 2021 17:24 IST
IMAGE: New Zealand's Ajaz Patel joined England off-spinner Jim Laker and India leg-spinner Anil Kumble in picking up all 10 wickets in an innings. Photograph: BCCI

"The stars have aligned for me to do it in Mumbai," New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel said Saturday said after achieving the rare feat of scalping all 10 wickets in an innings in the city of his birth, during Day 2 of the second and final Test against India at the Wankhede stadium.

 

The 33-year-old Patel, who had migrated to New Zealand from Mumbai with his parents back in 1996, ended the Indian innings with figures of 47.5-12-119-10 to equal England great Jim Laker and Indian legend Anil Kumble, who had earlier achieved the rarest of rare feat in Test cricket of taking all 10 wickets in an innings.

"Honestly, it's surreal and to be able to do that in my career is pretty special. The stars have aligned for me to do it in Mumbai," Patel said after his feat.

"Quite a special occasion for me and not just me but my family. Unfortunately for me, they're not here because of Covid. I'm in very illustrious company with Kumble sir as well."

Asked which scalp out of the 10 was special, he said, "Not anyone in particular and just trying to be repetitive and ask questions of batters.'

New Zealand suffered a batting collapse and were bundled out for 62 after India posted 325 in their first innings.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
