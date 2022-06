Hardik To Lead India In Ireland T20Is

Last updated on: June 15, 2022 20:36 IST

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya is deputy to Rishabh Pant in the ongoing five-match T20Is against South Africa. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been named captain for the T20I series against Ireland.

Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson have been recalled to the squad while seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has not been included in the squad.

Hardik is deputy to Rishabh Pant in the ongoing five-match T20Is against South Africa.

India Squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik