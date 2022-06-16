News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'The rise and rise of Hardik Pandya...'

'The rise and rise of Hardik Pandya...'

Source: ANI
June 16, 2022 16:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

‘Hardik is the most matured captain from the younger lot’

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya recently led his IPL franchise Gujarat Titans to title win in their debut season. Photograph: BCCI

Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels that all-rounder Hardik Pandya is the most mature captain from the younger lot of the Team India.

 

The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Hardik Pandya as the captain of the Indian side for Ireland T20Is as it picked a 17-member squad on Wednesday. All-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the side during the tour while pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be his deputy. Team India will play two T20Is in Dublin on June 26 and June 28.

The 28-year old recently led his IPL franchise Gujarat Titans to title win in their debut season. He was the leading run-scorer for his franchise in the entire season.

"Rise and rise of Hardik Pandya. Even though he's captained only one season...I feel that he's the most matured captain amongst the younger lot of contenders. Here's wishing him all the very best for the first assignment for Team India, " Aakash Chopra said on the KOO app.

Meanwhile, batter Rahul Tripathi, who represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022 has earned his maiden national side call-up.

Batters Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson will also make a return to the side.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
'I am disappointed with Sanju Samson'
'I am disappointed with Sanju Samson'
Umran Malik Enjoys The Waves!
Umran Malik Enjoys The Waves!
IPL performance has increased expectations: Gaikwad
IPL performance has increased expectations: Gaikwad
Imran Khan owns 4 goats worth Rs 200,000
Imran Khan owns 4 goats worth Rs 200,000
INSIDE Sonam's Stylish Baby Shower
INSIDE Sonam's Stylish Baby Shower
What Makes Marriage Work? Varun Tells Us
What Makes Marriage Work? Varun Tells Us
Now, Get Nutrition Tips From Malaika!
Now, Get Nutrition Tips From Malaika!

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Hardik To Lead India In Ireland T20Is

Hardik To Lead India In Ireland T20Is

4th T20: Another must-win game for India against SA

4th T20: Another must-win game for India against SA

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances