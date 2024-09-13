Why Did Shreyas Bat with Sunglasses?

IMAGE: A screengrab of Shreyas Iyer wearing sunglasses.

Shreyas Iyer, the stylish skipper of India D, made a peculiar entrance to the crease on Day 2 of the Duleep Trophy match against India A on Friday.

Sporting sunglasses under his helmet, Iyer attempted to shield his eyes from the intense Anantapur sun. However, his unconventional approach failed to ward off the heat, as he was dismissed for a seven ball duck.

Known for his flair and finesse, Iyer's dismissal was a stark contrast to his recent 54 run innings against India C.

Facing a full-pitched delivery from Khaleel Ahmed, Iyer attempted a drive but found himself caught by Aaquib Khan at mid on. The young pacer, who had already dismissed Atharva Taide, continued to torment India D's top order.

Sanju Samson, batting at number five for India D, also fell victim to a rash shot. He mistimed a pull against Aaqib Khan's short ball and was caught by M Prasidh. Samson's dismissal was a disappointing end to a promising start for the team.