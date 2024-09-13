News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Did Shreyas Bat with Sunglasses?

Why Did Shreyas Bat with Sunglasses?

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 13, 2024 12:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shreyas Iyer in Duleep Trophy

IMAGE: A screengrab of Shreyas Iyer wearing sunglasses.
 

Shreyas Iyer, the stylish skipper of India D, made a peculiar entrance to the crease on Day 2 of the Duleep Trophy match against India A on Friday.

Sporting sunglasses under his helmet, Iyer attempted to shield his eyes from the intense Anantapur sun. However, his unconventional approach failed to ward off the heat, as he was dismissed for a seven ball duck.

Known for his flair and finesse, Iyer's dismissal was a stark contrast to his recent 54 run innings against India C.

Facing a full-pitched delivery from Khaleel Ahmed, Iyer attempted a drive but found himself caught by Aaquib Khan at mid on. The young pacer, who had already dismissed Atharva Taide, continued to torment India D's top order.

Sanju Samson, batting at number five for India D, also fell victim to a rash shot. He mistimed a pull against Aaqib Khan's short ball and was caught by M Prasidh. Samson's dismissal was a disappointing end to a promising start for the team.

Shreyas Iyer in Duleep Trophy

 

Shreyas Iyer in Duleep Trophy

 

Shreyas Iyer in Duleep Trophy

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Modi Sat On The Floor...
Why Modi Sat On The Floor...
Is Hardik Pandya preparing for Test comeback?
Is Hardik Pandya preparing for Test comeback?
Duleep Trophy: Mulani, Kotian lead India A fightback
Duleep Trophy: Mulani, Kotian lead India A fightback
Spy Meets Spy: Doval With Putin
Spy Meets Spy: Doval With Putin
11-year-old patient raped in UP hospital, doctor held
11-year-old patient raped in UP hospital, doctor held
2024 Onam: Questions About Kerala's Future
2024 Onam: Questions About Kerala's Future
'Thalapathy' Jadeja Says Hello Chennai
'Thalapathy' Jadeja Says Hello Chennai

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

'Thalapathy' Jadeja Says Hello Chennai

'Thalapathy' Jadeja Says Hello Chennai

Team India arrive in Chennai ahead of first Test

Team India arrive in Chennai ahead of first Test

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances