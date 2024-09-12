Duleep Trophy: Mulani, Kotian lead India A fightback

IMAGE: Shams Mulani, right, put together a 91-run stand for the seventh wicket with Mumbai teammate Tanush Kotian to rally India A on Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

All-rounder Shams Mulani starred with the ball to spearhead India A's remarkable recovery against India D on Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy match at the Rural Development Trust Stadium, in Anantapur, on Thursday.

No 7 Mulani stroked an unbeaten 88 not out from 174 balls, which included eight fours and three sixes to steer India to 288/8 at close on the opening day.



He put together a 91-run stand for the seventh wicket with Mumbai teammate Tanush Kotian, who contributed with a vital 53 off 80 to save the day for India A, who were reeling on 93/5 in the first session.



Kumar Kushagra (28 off 66) also provided much-needed support to Mulani, who used his feet quite well against the slow bowlers especially against fellow left-armer Saurabh Kumar. Against the quicker bowlers, his play square of the wicket stood out.

IMAGE: Vidwath Kaverappa, right, celebrates a wicket with his India D teammates. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

He brought his half-century with a six down the ground off Saurabh, soon after smashing pacer Arshdeep Singh for a maximum over deep square leg.



Pacer Harshit Rana was impressive once again for India D while Vidwath Kaverappa, playing his first game of the tournament, removed opposition captain Mayank Agarwal (7) and Pratham Singh (7) in the morning session.



India A skipper Agarwal's lean run in the competition continued as he was caught behind off a beauty from Kaverappa. Pratham played an ordinary stroke, a pull but only managed to hole out a simple catch to the fielder at deep backward square leg.

Riyan Parag (37 off 29) produced some exquisite strokeplay but was guilty of not staying long enough in the middle once again. Parag took the bait from Arshdeep who went for a wide delivery to have the batter caught in the slips. Tilak Varma (10) too could not make an impact.

IMAGE: India D pacer Arshdeep Singh. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Towards the end of the day, Harshit got rid of Prasidh Krishna with a well-directed short ball to get him caught at leg slip.



A well-set Kotian was guilty of throwing his wicket away as he offered a straight catch to Arshdeep at mid-on off Saurabh in the 67th over, ending an innings-defining partnership.



Brief scores:



India A 288/8 in 82 overs (Sham Mulani 88 not out, Tanush Kotian 53; Harshit Rana 2/49, Vidhwath Kaverappa 2/30, Arshdeep Singh 2/73) vs India B.