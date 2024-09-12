News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Duleep Trophy: Mulani, Kotian lead India A fightback

Duleep Trophy: Mulani, Kotian lead India A fightback

Source: PTI
September 12, 2024 19:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian

IMAGE: Shams Mulani, right, put together a 91-run stand for the seventh wicket with Mumbai teammate Tanush Kotian to rally India A on Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

All-rounder Shams Mulani starred with the ball to spearhead India A's remarkable recovery against India D on Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy match at the Rural Development Trust Stadium, in Anantapur, on Thursday.
a
No 7 Mulani stroked an unbeaten 88 not out from 174 balls, which included eight fours and three sixes to steer India to 288/8 at close on the opening day.

He put together a 91-run stand for the seventh wicket with Mumbai teammate Tanush Kotian, who contributed with a vital 53 off 80 to save the day for India A, who were reeling on 93/5 in the first session.

Kumar Kushagra (28 off 66) also provided much-needed support to Mulani, who used his feet quite well against the slow bowlers especially against fellow left-armer Saurabh Kumar. Against the quicker bowlers, his play square of the wicket stood out.

Vidhwath Kaverappa celebrates a wicket with teammates

IMAGE: Vidwath Kaverappa, right, celebrates a wicket with his India D teammates. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

He brought his half-century with a six down the ground off Saurabh, soon after smashing pacer Arshdeep Singh for a maximum over deep square leg.

Pacer Harshit Rana was impressive once again for India D while Vidwath Kaverappa, playing his first game of the tournament, removed opposition captain Mayank Agarwal (7) and Pratham Singh (7) in the morning session.

India A skipper Agarwal's lean run in the competition continued as he was caught behind off a beauty from Kaverappa. Pratham played an ordinary stroke, a pull but only managed to hole out a simple catch to the fielder at deep backward square leg.

 

Riyan Parag (37 off 29) produced some exquisite strokeplay but was guilty of not staying long enough in the middle once again. Parag took the bait from Arshdeep who went for a wide delivery to have the batter caught in the slips. Tilak Varma (10) too could not make an impact.

Arshdeep Singh

IMAGE: India D pacer Arshdeep Singh. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Towards the end of the day, Harshit got rid of Prasidh Krishna with a well-directed short ball to get him caught at leg slip.

A well-set Kotian was guilty of throwing his wicket away as he offered a straight catch to Arshdeep at mid-on off Saurabh in the 67th over, ending an innings-defining partnership.

Brief scores:

India A 288/8 in 82 overs (Sham Mulani 88 not out, Tanush Kotian 53; Harshit Rana 2/49, Vidhwath Kaverappa 2/30, Arshdeep Singh 2/73) vs India B.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'He played a big role in turning Test cricket around'
'He played a big role in turning Test cricket around'
Yuzi On Fire In County Cricket
Yuzi On Fire In County Cricket
SEE: Hardik Pandya Ready To Unleash Fury
SEE: Hardik Pandya Ready To Unleash Fury
Ready to resign, says Mamata amid stand-off with docs
Ready to resign, says Mamata amid stand-off with docs
CCTV of bar visit by Maha BJP chief's son missing
CCTV of bar visit by Maha BJP chief's son missing
Haryana polls: Cong list shows 'son rise' in state
Haryana polls: Cong list shows 'son rise' in state
Pained, disturbed: Dhankhar slams Rahul for US remarks
Pained, disturbed: Dhankhar slams Rahul for US remarks

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Duleep Trophy: Kishan makes a statement with century!

Duleep Trophy: Kishan makes a statement with century!

How Serious Is Gaikwad's Injury?

How Serious Is Gaikwad's Injury?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances